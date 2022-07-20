The most extreme event of the summer returns when the 2022 X Games get underway. This year’s event returns to its rightful home in Southern California with two new events. This is also the first time X Games content will stream live on ESPN+, adding more than 15 hours of available action sports to the platform. The X Games begins this Wednesday, July 20 and continues until Sunday, July 24 on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.

How to Watch the 2022 X Games Live for Free Without Cable

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

About the 2022 X Games

The X Game are back in Southern California and the best extreme sports athletes will congregate at tracks and skate parks around the region to determine who is the best in the world. This summer’s X Games will showcase more than 15 hours of live action-sports content, and welcomes the debut of two new disciplines – Skateboard and BMX MegaPark.

Select events can be found on the ABC and ESPN family of networks, but all of the action will be available to stream on ESPN+. In addition to the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games 2022 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.

2022 X Games Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, July 20

Time (ET) Event Network 1:30 p.m. Pacifico Skateboard Vert ESPN+ 3 p.m. Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. BMX MegaPark ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark ESPN+

Thursday, July 21

Time (ET) Event Network 1 p.m. Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle ESPN+ 3 p.m. Moto X Best Whip ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. BMX Dirt ESPN+ 6 p.m. Moto X 110s ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Moto X Best Trick ESPN+ 9:15 p.m. Moto X QuarterPipe High Air ESPN+

Friday, July 22

Time (ET) Event Network 9 p.m. Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark BMX Street MotoX QuarterPipe High Air ESPN+

Saturday, July 23

Time (ET) Event Network 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Women’s Skateboard Park Monster Energy Moto X Freestyle BMX Park MotoX best Trick Men’s Skateboard Street ABC; ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Monster Energy Moto X FreestyleSkateboard Street Best Trick ESPN+ 8 p.m. Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick Pacifico Skateboard Vert Moto X Best Whip ESPN2; ESPN+

Sunday, July 24

Time (ET) Event Network 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. BMX Dirt Real Street Best Trick Women’s Skateboard Street Moto X 110s Pacifico Skateboard Very Best Trick BMX Megapark Men’s Skateboard Park ABC; ESPN+

All Live TV Streaming Options