How to Watch The 2023 Australian Open Men’s Finals Live Online Without Cable

The final match of tennis’ first Grand Slam of the year is upon us as No. 4 Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. While the former is looking to earn his 10th Australian Open singles title, the latter is hoping to win his first-ever Grand Slam. A win for Djokovic would tie Rafael Nadal’s all-time record for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles. Neither AO men’s finalist has lost so far in 2023. You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About The 2023 Australian Open Men's Finals

History is on the line this Sunday on the blue Australian Open court. At 24 years old, if Tsitsipas were to win, he would become the first Greek player to ever win a Grand Slam title and the youngest man to win the AO crown title since Djokovic grabbed his first 12 years ago.

For Joker, if he were to win, he would tie Nadal for all-time men’s Grand Slam singles titles, and then extend his record for most weeks as the world’s No. 1 ranked player. No matter who wins the Australian Open final, the line judges at Rod Laver Arena should be ready to oversee an explosive match between the best that different generations of tennis greats have to offer.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Sunday, January 29 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship: Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship: Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship: Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic (Encore) 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ABC Highlight Show 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship: Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic (Encore) 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship: Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic (Encore)

What devices can you use to stream The 2023 Australian Open Men's Finals?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

When are the 2023 Australian Open Men’s Finals?

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 1 Novak Djokovic: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 a.m. ET

What will the weather be like for the 2023 Australian Open Men’s final?

The match will get underway with the temperature at 69°. There will be am 11% chance of rain throughout the match.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler will provide play-by-play of the event with brothers John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe on color commentary. Darren Cahill will be reporting from courtside for the match.

The 2023 Australian Open Men's Finals Trailer