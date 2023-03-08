 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN2 ESPNU

How to Watch the 2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to tip off with what may be the best appetizer before the Big Dance. Many experts say the Big 12 is the best conference in the country — and with five ranked teams calling the league home, it’s hard to argue otherwise. We’ll see No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Texas, No. 10 Baylor, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 22 TCU, and the rest of the league duke it out for a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Men’s Tournament. The Big 12 Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8 and you can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

About the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament

Throughout the Championships, ESPN will be granted access to both the locker room and in-game huddles, providing fans with a new degree of “behind-the-scenes” content. ESPN will also have a live studio show throughout the Championships, and SportsCenter will conduct live interviews from Kansas City with Big 12 coaches and student-athletes. Additionally, pre-game and post-game shows will stream on digital channels and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

College basketball legend Dick Vitale will call the Men’s Championship Game, joined by Kris Budden and Jon Sciambi. Additional ESPN commentators calling the Men’s Championship include Fran Fraschilla, Rich Hollenberg, and Chris Spatola. ESPN announcers providing play-by-by and analysis for the Women’s Basketball Championship include Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick, Tyler Denning, and Andrea Lloyd.

“As a Conference, we want to be leaders in storytelling,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Thanks to our collaboration with ESPN, the Big 12 Basketball Championships will offer fans an unparalleled viewing experience that highlights the talent of the incredible student-athletes that compete in this Conference.”

2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round Network
Wednesday, March 8 7 p.m. First Round ESPN2/ESPNU
9:30 p.m. First Round ESPN2/ESPNU
Thursday, March 9 12:30 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2
3 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2
7 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2
Friday, March 10 7 p.m. Semifinal ESPN/ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Semifinal ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, March 11 6 p.m. Finals ESPN

How to Stream the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

Kansas Jayhawks, Big 12 headline the best conference tournaments in college basketball | CBB on FOX

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.