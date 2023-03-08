How to Watch the 2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to tip off with what may be the best appetizer before the Big Dance. Many experts say the Big 12 is the best conference in the country — and with five ranked teams calling the league home, it’s hard to argue otherwise. We’ll see No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Texas, No. 10 Baylor, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 22 TCU, and the rest of the league duke it out for a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Men’s Tournament. The Big 12 Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8 and you can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

About the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament

Throughout the Championships, ESPN will be granted access to both the locker room and in-game huddles, providing fans with a new degree of “behind-the-scenes” content. ESPN will also have a live studio show throughout the Championships, and SportsCenter will conduct live interviews from Kansas City with Big 12 coaches and student-athletes. Additionally, pre-game and post-game shows will stream on digital channels and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

College basketball legend Dick Vitale will call the Men’s Championship Game, joined by Kris Budden and Jon Sciambi. Additional ESPN commentators calling the Men’s Championship include Fran Fraschilla, Rich Hollenberg, and Chris Spatola. ESPN announcers providing play-by-by and analysis for the Women’s Basketball Championship include Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick, Tyler Denning, and Andrea Lloyd.

“As a Conference, we want to be leaders in storytelling,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Thanks to our collaboration with ESPN, the Big 12 Basketball Championships will offer fans an unparalleled viewing experience that highlights the talent of the incredible student-athletes that compete in this Conference.”

2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round Network Wednesday, March 8 7 p.m. First Round ESPN2/ESPNU 9:30 p.m. First Round ESPN2/ESPNU Thursday, March 9 12:30 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2 3 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN2 Friday, March 10 7 p.m. Semifinal ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Semifinal ESPN/ESPN2 Saturday, March 11 6 p.m. Finals ESPN

How to Stream the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services