How to Watch the 2023 BMW Championship, Second FedEx Cup Event Live for Free Without Cable

This weekend, the BMW Championship gets underway at Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course in Olympia Fields, IL as part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. This event features the top 50 players from the FedExCup eligibility and playoff points list, with notable players like Lucas Glover, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and more. As the second of three playoff events, the BMW Championship will determine the 30 players who will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The 2023 BMW Championship takes place this Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20 on GOLF Channel and streaming live on both Peacock and ESPN+. Watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 BMW Championship

About the BMW Championship

This year’s BMW Championship will be a joint broadcast between ESPN+ and NBCUniversal, which will air the event on GOLF Channel and Peacock. The latter will show a more traditional broadcast, while the ESPN+ feeds will highlight certain groups, showcasing some of the world’s top golfers, as well as those in the lead on the later days. There are four feeds you can watch on ESPN+:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer, and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

Featured Groups – Traditional coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Network Thursday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. GOLF Channel Friday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. GOLF Channel Saturday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. GOLF Channel Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. GOLF Channel

ESPN+ Broadcast Schedule

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Aug. 17 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 10 a.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Sunjae ImPatrick Cantlay / Max Homa 10:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 6, 8, 13, 16 11 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Lucas Glover 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland / Wyndham Clark 2 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 13, 16 Friday, Aug. 18 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Jason DayViktor Hovland / Wyndham Clark 10:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 6, 8, 13, 16 11:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Sungjae Im Rory McIlroy / Lucas Glover 2 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 13, 16

On Saturday and Sunday, ESPN+ will keep the same broadcast times but will feature players who are competing to win the tournament, rather than focusing solely on big names.

How to Stream the 2023 BMW Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 BMW Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 BMW Championship on Peacock and ESPN+?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

ESPN+ is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

