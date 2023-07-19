 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 British Open Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake is the next destination for the PGA Tour. NBC Sports will present nearly 50 hours of live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. Pre-championship coverage begins Monday, July 17, with Golf Central Live From The Open on Golf Channel and Peacock. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 British Open

You can also stream the tournament live with a subscription to Peacock.

About the 2023 British Open

Former ESPN personality Trey Wingo will join NBC Sports and lead coverage of “Open Championship All Access,” which will complement the traditional broadcast coverage. The whip-around show will tap into the main telecast, featured groups, and featured hole coverage, range cam, and will include interviews with select guests. “Open Championship All Access” will stream exclusively on Peacock from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday-Friday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enter the tournament as the moneyline favorites at +700 odds. Masters winner Jon Rahm enters with the second-best odds at +1300. PGA Champion Brooks Koepka enters at +1800 odds.

2023 British Open Schedule

Date NBC/Peacock USA Network Peacock
Thursday, July 20 4 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET 1:30-4 a.m. ET, 3-4 p.m. ET
Friday, July 21 4 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET 1:30-4 a.m. ET, 3-4 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 22 7 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET 5-7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 23 7 a.m. ET – 2 p.m. ET 4-7 a.m. ET

How to Stream the 2023 British Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 British Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFirst Month: Save $15Sign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Every Hole at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

