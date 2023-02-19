 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 Daytona 500 Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Football’s over, which means it’s time for NASCAR to light up the track — and what better way to kick off the season than with one of the most iconic races of all, the Daytona 500, airing on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Jimmie Johnson returns as a part-time driver this season, returning to the sport that he dominated to the tune of seven Cup championships and countless visits to Victory Lane. He’s a long shot but if anyone can beat the odds, it’s Johnson. The Daytona 500 waves its proverbial green flag on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET and you can watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Daytona 500 Live

About the Daytona 500

FOX is going all out for this year’s Daytona 500, with a full slate of on-air and studio talent coming along for the ride. In the booth are play-by-play announcer Mike Joy, covering his 44th DAYTONA 500 for live TV or radio, and analyst Clint Bowyer, in his third year with FOX Sports, alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart. Longtime race analyst and two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, with FOX for his 20th Daytona Speedweeks, partners with Joy, Bowyer, and Stewart from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte.

Reporters Jamie Little, Regan Smith, and Josh Sims will cover pit road, with additional reporting by two-time Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip. Lest you not think there’s a humanitarian angle to NASCAR races, veteran reporter and 17-time Sports Emmy winner Tom Rinaldi also will contribute to FOX NASCAR prerace coverage, bringing his trademark journalistic touch to the event as only he can.

As for the race itself, Denny Hamlin enters as the odds-on favorite to win at +1100 moneyline odds over at Caesars Sportsbook. At +1200, there’s a logjam between Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott to win. Kyle Larson (+1400), Bubba Wallace (+1600), and William Byron (+1700) round out the top of the field.

How to Stream Daytona 500 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Daytona 500 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

