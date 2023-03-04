How to Watch the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Formula 1 kicks off its 2023 season with a thrilling campaign in Bahrain. After a week of testing, the drivers will no doubt be familiar with the course, which means we’ll see some expert driving from the lads on the track. You’ll see all the top racers across the globe, including last year’s champ Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and more. You can watch the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix this Sunday, March 5 starting at 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN. Check out all the racing action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

About the Bahrain Grand Prix

ESPN kicks off its new deal with F1 with new content and expanded viewing options for American F1 fans all season across ESPN platforms. All race telecasts will continue the commercial-free presentation used over the past five seasons, a format that has proved very popular with viewers.

Following what was done for the races in Miami and Austin last year, ESPN will produce an expanded number of preview and review shows in 2023 that will air live on ESPN’s social media and digital channels on race days. The first 2023 edition of the ESPN Post-Race Show airs at 12 noon ET on Sunday following the conclusion of the Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN3, the ESPN App, ESPN Twitter, ESPN Facebook, and ESPN on YouTube.

How to Stream the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services