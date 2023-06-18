 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 F1 Canada Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Lewis Hamilton appeared on the podium again, but Max Verstappen again topped it as he again pulls away from the competition. Can he continue his success in the Great White North with a second-straight victory? Or will Lewis Hamilton win the race for an eighth time? Find out this Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Watch the F1 action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 F1 Canada Grand Prix

About the Canada Grand Prix

The Canada Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, a 70-lap race that will test drivers throughout the 4.361 km track. The circuit will test F1’s drivers with heavy braking tight turns and thrilling straightaways.

This will be ESPN’s first F1 race to feature “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett,” an alternate broadcast featuring F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo and comedian/actor Will Arnett. The duo will call the action for F1's remaining North American stops, including Montreal, Austin, and Las Vegas. Like many of ESPN’s other alternate broadcasts like the ManningCast, “The Grandstand” will be produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

“This is going to be a hoot!” said Ricciardo. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs, and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

You can watch “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett” on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

How to Stream the 2023 F1 Canada Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 F1 Canada Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Thursday Drivers' Wrap | 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

