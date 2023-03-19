 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The racers of Formula 1 hit the next stop on their world tour for the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Unsurprisingly, last week’s race ended the way many did last season — with Max Verstappen atop the podium. Verstappen won this race last year, can he do it again? Or will one of the many top drivers in Formula 1 have something to say about it, including Lewis Hamilton, who is the only other racer to win in Saudi Arabia. You can watch the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this Sunday, March 19 starting at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Watch the high-octane Formula 1 action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

About the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull have been the all-stars early in the 2023 season. After finishing 1-2 in Bahrain, Red Bull has had a successful opening practice session in Saudi Arabia. Can the team, and its top racer Max Verstappen, claim victory yet again?

The track itself is a 6 km street track with blasting straightaways with minor twists and turns, allowing racers to hit high max speeds. It is the second-longest track in the entire circuit behind the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Racers will have to circle the track 50 times in order to claim victory.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Practice 2 | F1 2023 Practice Highlights

