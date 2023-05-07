How to Watch the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Formula 1 returns to South Beach for the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix. This year’s event will take place at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.4-mile circuit built in the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. ABC and ESPN are bringing the party to Miami this year with multiple days’ worth of fun surrounding the event. If you’re only interested in the race itself, you can check it out this Sunday, May 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix

When: Sunday, May 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

It was Sergio Perez, not Max Verstappen, who captured the winner’s podium last weekend — though Verstappen finished in second, cementing Red Bull’s chokehold on the constructor standings. Verstappen is the only racer to win at Miami and looks to keep that fact true for another year. He is now only 6 points ahead of fellow Red Bull racer Sergio Perez and enters as the clear odds-on favorite to win the event at -250 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Perez is second at +330.

ESPN programs SportsCenter and Marty & McGee will have on-site presence for the Miami Grand Prix, and ABC News’ Good Morning America and Nightline will have content from Miami and ESPN Deportes news platforms will report on the event as well.

As she has done for other North American F1 races, former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick will be joining the award-winning Sky Sports F1 commentary team as an analyst. ESPN and F1 have been bringing Sky’s coverage to American viewers since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018.

2023 Miami Grand Prix Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Time (ET) Network Fri., May 5 Practice 1 1:55 p.m. ESPN2 F1 Show 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Practice 2 5:25 p.m. ESPN2 Sat., May 6 Practice 3 12:25 p.m. ESPN Qualifying 3:55 p.m. ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 6:30 p.m. ESPN3 Sun., May 7 Grand Prix Sunday presented by L’OR Coffee 2 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Countdown to Miami 2:30 p.m. ESPN YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and ESPN App Race 3:25 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Checkered Flag (post-race) 5:30 p.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 6:30 p.m. ESPN3 Race (encore) 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Race (encore) 10 p.m. ESPNEWS

How to Stream the 2023 Miami Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Miami Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services