How to Watch the 2023 Gold Cup - Mexico vs Honduras Live for Free Without Cable

The Mexican National Football Team hits the pitch for the 2023 Gold Cup. “El Tri” return to the Gold Cup with vengeance on the mind — and Honduras is the first team on Mexico’s revenge tour. The USMNT has dominated CONCACAF competition over the past year and change, seemingly snatching the region from Mexico. If Mexico is to restore order, it starts this weekend with its first Gold Cup match. You can watch the Mexican National Football Team take on Honduras this Sunday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. You can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Gold Cup - Mexico vs Honduras

About the 2023 Gold Cup

Mexico lost in the 2022 Gold Cup Finals to the United States by the score of 2-0. Since then, the USMNT has taken over the CONCACAF region at Mexico’s expense. Outside of last year’s Gold Cup win, the USMNT just won the Nations League after obliterating Mexico in the semifinals, and were the only CONCACAF team to represent the region in the World Cup knockout rounds, after Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica were unable to advance past the group stage.

In the short term, Mexico enter as the favorite in their “la Copa Oro” matchup against Honduras at -185 moneyline odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

How to Stream the 2023 Gold Cup - Mexico vs Honduras for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Gold Cup - Mexico vs Honduras live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

