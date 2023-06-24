How to Watch the 2023 Gold Cup - USMNT vs. Jamaica Live for Free Without Cable

The last time we saw the United States Men’s National Soccer Team in action, they were hoisting the CONCACAF Nations League trophy following a 2-0 win over Canada. Can the USMNT parlay the good vibes into another trophy? Their journey to capture the 2023 Gold Cup begins against Jamaica on Saturday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1. Watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Gold Cup - USMNT vs Jamaica

When: Saturday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET TV: FS1

About the 2023 Gold Cup

It’s been a banner period for the United States Men’s National Soccer Team. The USMNT captured Gold last year, following a thrilling 2-0 victory over Mexico in the finals. The US also had a fine showing in the 2022 World Cup. They made it to the knockout stage, though they were ultimately waxed by The Netherlands in Round 1. Then, the US captured another trophy, defeating Canada 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League. The USMNT will also welcome back Gregg Berhalter as manager following the latter’s brief hiatus from the position.

Despite their shortcomings overseas, the USMNT remains a force in the CONCACAF region and look to capture yet another trophy. They certainly have the talent to do so. The USMNT is favored in this match against Jamaica, entering at -135 moneyline odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and many pundits are picking them to win the entire tournament.

