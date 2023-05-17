 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Live for Free Without Cable

Now that we know the draft order, it’s time to see what the next generation of great NBA players have to offer at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine. Over two days, a group of draft hopefuls will run drills and play in scrimmages to hopefully elevate their draft status to new heights. You can watch the 2023 NBA Draft Combine this Wednesday, May 17 starting at 2 p.m. ET and Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Combine

About the NBA Draft Combine

ESPN will televise the 2023 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18. Eight hours of coverage will include four scrimmages, special interviews and analysis of top NBA Draft prospects.

John Schriffen will anchor both days of the NBA Draft Combine alongside analysts Andraya Carter, Cory Alexander and LaPhonso Ellis, NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The team will speak with prospects participating in scrimmages and head coaches will be mic’d up for live, in-game conversations.

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Draft Combine for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Combine live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

