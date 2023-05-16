How to Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Live for Free Without Cable

The biggest prize in basketball awaits the winner of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery… or at least for those no longer in the playoffs. Top prospect Victor Wembenyama will likely be the first overall pick and many believe could be one of the greatest NBA players ever. With a unique combination of size, reach, and skill, Wembenyama has been dominating overseas and looks to bring his talents to the Association to prove himself as one of the very best. You can watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery this Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. See who wins it all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

When: Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

For months, all eyes have been on Victor Wembenyama of LNB Pro A’s Metropolitans, so much so that the NBA app live-streamed his games this past season. Wembanyama is 7-foot-2 with an 8-foot wingspan and can defend his opponents at any spot on the court. He can also shoot from anywhere in front of the three-point line, adding to his lethality. Wembanyama is a franchise-altering talent and whoever wins may just be in the playoff picture immediately.

What are Teams’ Odds to Win the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

Detroit Pistons (14%) Houston Rockets (14%) San Antonio Spurs (14%) Charlotte Hornets (12.5%) Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%) Orlando Magic (9.0%) Indiana Pacers (6.8%) Washington Wizards (6.7%) Utah Jazz (4.5%) Dallas Mavericks (3.0% – pick could be traded to New York) Chicago Bulls (1.8% – pick could be traded to Orlando) Oklahoma City Thunder (1.7%) Toronto Raptors (1.0%) New Orleans Pelicans (0.5%)

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

