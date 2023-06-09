How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Live Without Cable
The NCAA baseball regular season has finally come to a close, and it’s time to see which teams can survive the Super Regionals and head to Omaha. Sixteen teams duke it out to determine who will play for the College World Series, including top-ranked Wake Forest, the red-hot Oral Roberts, and a record-setting six SEC teams. The NCAA Baseball Super Regionals begin this Friday, June 9 at 12 noon ET and continue until Monday, June 12 on the ESPN family of networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals
- When: June 9 - 12
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) and a subscription to ESPN+.
About the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals
Sixteen teams advanced to the best-of-three Super Regional round to determine who will move on to the sport’s signature event, the Men’s College Baseball World Series (MCWS) in Omaha, NE, beginning June 24. Number one Wake Forest enters the Super Regionals outscoring its opponents 48-7 and is looking for its first MCWS appearance since its 1955 title, while Oral Roberts rides a 21-game winning streak heading into the knockout rounds.
Nine of the 16 Super Regional teams are from the SEC and ACC, including six SEC teams alone – tied for the most ever. All three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur baseball player in the country, will be representing the ACC and SEC in the Super Regionals – Florida’s Jac Caglianone and LSU’s Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes.
2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Schedule
|Matchup
|Game #
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Wake Forest vs. Alabama
|1
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|12 noon
|ESPN
|2
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|3 (if necessary)
|Monday, June 12, 2023
|TBD
|Stanford vs. Texas
|1
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|2
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|3 (if necessary)
|Monday, June 12, 2023
|TBD
|LSU vs. Kentucky
|1
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|2
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|3 (if necessary)
|Monday, June 12, 2023
|TBD
|Southern Mississippi vs. Tennessee
|1
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|2
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|3 (if necessary)
|Monday, June 12, 2023
|TBD
|Florida vs. South Carolina
|1
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|2
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|3 p.m.
|3 (if necessary)
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|Virginia vs. Duke
|1
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|12 noon
|ESPN2
|2
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|12 p.m.
|3 (if necessary)
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|Oregon vs. Oral Roberts
|1
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|8 p.m.
|ESPNU
|2
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|9 p.m.
|3 (if necessary)
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
|Indiana State vs. TCU
|1
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|2
|Saturday, June 10, 2023
|6 p.m.
|3 (if necessary)
|Sunday, June 11, 2023
|TBD
How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET 50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•