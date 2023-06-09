How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Live Without Cable

The NCAA baseball regular season has finally come to a close, and it’s time to see which teams can survive the Super Regionals and head to Omaha. Sixteen teams duke it out to determine who will play for the College World Series, including top-ranked Wake Forest, the red-hot Oral Roberts, and a record-setting six SEC teams. The NCAA Baseball Super Regionals begin this Friday, June 9 at 12 noon ET and continue until Monday, June 12 on the ESPN family of networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

GET 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

About the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

Sixteen teams advanced to the best-of-three Super Regional round to determine who will move on to the sport’s signature event, the Men’s College Baseball World Series (MCWS) in Omaha, NE, beginning June 24. Number one Wake Forest enters the Super Regionals outscoring its opponents 48-7 and is looking for its first MCWS appearance since its 1955 title, while Oral Roberts rides a 21-game winning streak heading into the knockout rounds.

Nine of the 16 Super Regional teams are from the SEC and ACC, including six SEC teams alone – tied for the most ever. All three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur baseball player in the country, will be representing the ACC and SEC in the Super Regionals – Florida’s Jac Caglianone and LSU’s Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes.

2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Schedule

Matchup Game # Date Time (ET) Network Wake Forest vs. Alabama 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 12 noon ESPN 2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD Stanford vs. Texas 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 6 p.m. ESPN2 2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD LSU vs. Kentucky 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 3 p.m. ESPN 2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD Southern Mississippi vs. Tennessee 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 3 p.m. ESPNU 2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD Florida vs. South Carolina 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 6 p.m. ESPN2 2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 3 p.m. 3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD Virginia vs. Duke 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 12 noon ESPN2 2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 12 p.m. 3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD Oregon vs. Oral Roberts 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 8 p.m. ESPNU 2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 9 p.m. 3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD Indiana State vs. TCU 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 5 p.m. ESPNU 2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 6 p.m. 3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services