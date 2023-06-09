 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The NCAA baseball regular season has finally come to a close, and it’s time to see which teams can survive the Super Regionals and head to Omaha. Sixteen teams duke it out to determine who will play for the College World Series, including top-ranked Wake Forest, the red-hot Oral Roberts, and a record-setting six SEC teams. The NCAA Baseball Super Regionals begin this Friday, June 9 at 12 noon ET and continue until Monday, June 12 on the ESPN family of networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

About the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

Sixteen teams advanced to the best-of-three Super Regional round to determine who will move on to the sport’s signature event, the Men’s College Baseball World Series (MCWS) in Omaha, NE, beginning June 24. Number one Wake Forest enters the Super Regionals outscoring its opponents 48-7 and is looking for its first MCWS appearance since its 1955 title, while Oral Roberts rides a 21-game winning streak heading into the knockout rounds.

Nine of the 16 Super Regional teams are from the SEC and ACC, including six SEC teams alone – tied for the most ever. All three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur baseball player in the country, will be representing the ACC and SEC in the Super Regionals – Florida’s Jac Caglianone and LSU’s Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes.

2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Schedule

Matchup Game # Date Time (ET) Network
Wake Forest vs. Alabama 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 12 noon ESPN
2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD
Stanford vs. Texas 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 6 p.m. ESPN2
2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD
LSU vs. Kentucky 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 3 p.m. ESPN
2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD
Southern Mississippi vs. Tennessee 1 Saturday, June 10, 2023 3 p.m. ESPNU
2 Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12, 2023 TBD
Florida vs. South Carolina 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 6 p.m. ESPN2
2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 3 p.m.
3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
Virginia vs. Duke 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 12 noon ESPN2
2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 12 p.m.
3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
Oregon vs. Oral Roberts 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 8 p.m. ESPNU
2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 9 p.m.
3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD
Indiana State vs. TCU 1 Friday, June 9, 2023 5 p.m. ESPNU
2 Saturday, June 10, 2023 6 p.m.
3 (if necessary) Sunday, June 11, 2023 TBD

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

Top defensive plays from 2023 NCAA baseball regionals

