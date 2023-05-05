 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

For the sixth consecutive year, the ESPN family of networks will air the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. Airing live from Gulf Shores, Ala., a total of 15 duals will be broadcast live across ESPN. ESPN2, and ESPNU all weekend, with full coverage streaming live on ESPN+. Sixteen teams will compete in the new single-elimination event, with only one team left standing when it’s all said and done. The tournament begins on May 5 at 10 a.m. ET and you can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How To Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships

About the 2023 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships

The 2023 championship will feature a new format in which 16 teams compete in a single elimination event. The final two teams remaining will compete for the national championship on Sunday, May 7, at 12 noon ET on ESPN. UT Martin and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi will play in a play-in match, with the winner facing the top-seeded UCLA Lady Bruins in the first match of the event, bright and early at 10 a.m. Friday morning. The remaining field will play each other in a single-elimination tournament, and the last two teams will play Sunday afternoon for the national championship.

ESPN will once again deploy top-notch commentator teams to call the action throughout the tournament. Courtney Lyle, bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian Holly McPeak, and Andraya Carter will make up the first team, while Sam Gore, beach volleyball Olympian Nicole Branagh, and Madison Fitzpatrick will make up the second team.

You can view the entire broadcast schedule below:

2023 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Round Platform
Fri, May 5 10 a.m. Dual #1 A&M-Corpus Christi/UT Martin vs. UCLA ESPNU/ESPN+
11 a.m. Dual #2 Long Beach State vs. California ESPNU/ESPN+
12 p.m. Dual #3 Florida International vs. Florida State ESPNU/ESPN+
1 p.m. Dual #4 Florida Atlantic vs. LSU ESPNU/ESPN+
2 p.m. Dual #5 Stetson vs. TCU ESPNU/ESPN+
3 p.m. Dual #6 Stanford vs. Grand Canyon ESPNU/ESPN+
4 p.m. Dual #7 Georgia State vs. USC ESPNU/ESPN+
5 p.m. Dual #8 Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount ESPNU/ESPN+
Sat, May 6 10 a.m. Quarterfinal #1 ESPN2/ESPN+
11 a.m. Quarterfinal #2 ESPN2/ESPN+
12 p.m. Quarterfinal #3 ESPN2/ESPN+
1 p.m. Quarterfinal #4 ESPN2/ESPN+
2 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2/ESPN+
Sun, May 7 12 p.m. Championship ESPN/ESPN+

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

