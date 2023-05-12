How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Eight teams will battle for the top prize in women’s collegiate water polo at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships. Biola University already won their way into the final eight teams with a 10-8 victory over LIU, but their reward for making it into the big dance is a date with #1 Stanford. Stanford has lost just one game all year — can Biola pull off the upset and hand them their second? Find out this Friday, May 12 starting at 3 p.m. ET and continuing throughout the weekend on ESPN+, with the championship final airing on ESPNU. You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+ and a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships

About the 2023 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships

Eight teams will be whittled down to one throughout the weekend. In the first game of the weekend, top-ranked Stanford will take on Biola University, who won their way into the tournament in the play-in game versus LIU. Next, #4 UCLA will take on UC Irvine, followed by #2 USC vs. Fresno State. The nightcap will see #3 Cal take on Princeton. The winners of these games will play each other on Saturday night, and the final two will meet on ESPNU and ESPN+ this Sunday.

Date Time (ET) Round Matchup Outlet Friday, May 12 2 p.m. Quarterfinals No. 1 Stanford vs. Biola ESPN+ 5 p.m. Quarterfinals No. 4 UCLA vs. UC Irvine ESPN+ 7 p.m. Quarterfinals No. 2 USC vs. Fresno State ESPN+ 9 p.m. Quarterfinals No. 3 California vs. Princeton ESPN+ Saturday, May 13 8 p.m. Semifinals No. 1 Stanford/Biola vs. No. 4 UCLA/UC Irvine ESPN+ 10 p.m. Semifinals No. 2 USC/Fresno State vs. No. 3 California/Princeton ESPN+ Sunday, May 14 10 p.m. Championship Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 ESPNU, ESPN+

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

