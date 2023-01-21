 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After a crazy Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue with four matchups that you won’t want to miss. The Jaguars will head to Kansas City, while the Giants take on their rival Eagles, both on Saturday, January 21st. Then on Sunday, January 22nd, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Buffalo, while the Cowboys will play the 49ers.

With games on CBS, NBC, FOX, what is the best way to stream the 2023 NFL Divisional Playoff Round games online?

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs

The least expensive way to get most of the games in a single place is with a subscription to Sling TV's Blue. With the service, you will get games that air on FOX (select markets), NBC (select markets), along with extra coverage on NFL Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month for $20 – 50% OFF.

You could also consider signing up for DIRECTV STREAM, which has a 5-Day Free Trial, or fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. Both of those services carry CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC/ESPN, so you can catch the entire NFL Playoffs.

You might also try a subscription to NFL+, which is just $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. While NFL+ will carry every NFL playoff, you will only be able to watch them on your phone or tablet. The service also doesn’t allow you to AirPlay or Cast to your big screen.

If you don’t care about streaming all games in a single place, you can jump around various streaming services to get most games on the cheap.

NFL Playoff Games on CBS

Price: $4.99, after a 30-Day Free Trial

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game will be available to stream with Paramount+, which has a 30-Day Free Trial. In addition to the Divisional Playoff, you will also be able to stream next week’s AFC Championship.

NFL Playoff Games on NBC

Price: $4.99

All games that air on NBC, including the Divisional Playoff game between the Jags and Chiefs, will be simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium. At just $4.99 a month, you will also get access to Premier League soccer throughout the season.

NFL Playoff Games on FOX

Price: $20

Where streaming NFL games becomes a bit tricky is those that air on FOX. While FOX has a free streaming service called Tubi, it doesn’t air any NFL games on FOX. The least expensive option to watch games on FOX is with a subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan, which is just $20 for your first month.

Sling only offers FOX in select markets, but fortunately they carry it in the cities of the four teams playing on FOX this wild card weekend: New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and San Francisco. You can also watch it in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minneapolis, Austin, Phoenix, and Seattle.

2023 NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

Time Away Team Home Team Channel
1/21 4:30 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs NBC
1/21 8:15 PM New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles FOX
1/22 3:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills CBS
1/22 6:30 PM Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers FOX

2023 NFL Divisional Playoff Preview

