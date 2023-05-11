 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Network ESPN

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The NFL continues to dominate the sports calendar, to the point that even its schedule release gets a two-hour special. Suffice to say, we’ll all tune in to see the path our favorite teams must follow in order to reach the ultimate end goal — a Super Bowl. Both NFL Network and ESPN will have schedule release specials. You can see the NFL unveil its entire schedule this Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network or ESPN. Watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special

About the 2023 NFL Schedule

The NFL has already given us small bites of the upcoming schedule, revealing a few games prior to Thursday’s official release. We know the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will play the first-ever Black Friday game and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

We also know the international slate of games, including the game that will stream exclusively on ESPN+. You can see the full schedule below:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP BROADCAST
October 1 (Week 4) 9:30 a.m. Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN+
October 8 (Week 5) 9:30 a.m. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Network
October 15 (Week 6) 9:30 a.m. Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Network
November 5 (Week 9) 9:30 a.m. Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network
November 12 (Week 10) 9:30 a.m. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Network

Lastly, we know a few other select games from Wednesday, and a few others yet will be released early Thursday prior to the full schedule release.

  • The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Christmas Day. The game is a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on FOX.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in a New Year’s Eve bout. This matchup is also a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff but will air on CBS.

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NFL Network---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

NFL Schedule Release Preview: Eagles-Chiefs, Bills-Bengals & MORE! | Kyle Brandt’s Basement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.