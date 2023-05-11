How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special Live for Free Without Cable

The NFL continues to dominate the sports calendar, to the point that even its schedule release gets a two-hour special. Suffice to say, we’ll all tune in to see the path our favorite teams must follow in order to reach the ultimate end goal — a Super Bowl. Both NFL Network and ESPN will have schedule release specials. You can see the NFL unveil its entire schedule this Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network or ESPN. Watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special

About the 2023 NFL Schedule

The NFL has already given us small bites of the upcoming schedule, revealing a few games prior to Thursday’s official release. We know the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will play the first-ever Black Friday game and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

We also know the international slate of games, including the game that will stream exclusively on ESPN+. You can see the full schedule below:

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP BROADCAST October 1 (Week 4) 9:30 a.m. Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN+ October 8 (Week 5) 9:30 a.m. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Network October 15 (Week 6) 9:30 a.m. Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Network November 5 (Week 9) 9:30 a.m. Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network November 12 (Week 10) 9:30 a.m. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Network

Lastly, we know a few other select games from Wednesday, and a few others yet will be released early Thursday prior to the full schedule release.

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Christmas Day. The game is a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on FOX.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in a New Year’s Eve bout. This matchup is also a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff but will air on CBS.

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release Special live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

