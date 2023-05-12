How to Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Streaming; ESPN+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, More

The NFL is the undisputed ruler of the broadcasting world. “Sunday Night Football” has been the highest-rated primetime show on television for each of the past 12 seasons, and the NFL’s latest media rights deal was for a total of $110 billion.

That deal extends through the end of the 2033 season, so fans can expect to find most NFL games on broadcast TV for the next decade. Despite that fact, there are more and more ways to watch NFL contests via streaming every season, and this year will the league will have its heaviest presence yet on streaming.

We have all of the information you need to stream NFL games during the 2023 season:

How to Watch 2023 NFL Season on Paramount+

CBS is one of the main broadcast networks that hosts NFL games every year, and that will continue in 2023. The channel will carry more than 100 contests spread across the 18 weeks of the season, including such highly anticipated matchups as Bengals-Chiefs, Jets-Cowboys, and Bills-Chiefs.

Fans who want to stream the NFL on CBS can do so by subscribing to the Paramount+ Premium tier. This tier carries a livestream of local CBS affiliates in every major market in the United States, so if an NFL contest is on your local CBS channel, you’ll be able to stream it with Paramount+ Premium. The monthly cost of Paramount+ Premium is $9.99 currently, but it will rise to $11.99 per month when Paramount+ Premium adds content from SHOWTIME this summer. The good news is, you can sign up for an annual plan to Paramount+ Premium, and lock in your $9.99 monthly rate until next spring.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Season on Prime Video

Thanks to a deal signed between the league and Amazon before the start of the 2022 season, Prime Video will be the exclusive national home of “Thursday Night Football” telecasts until the end of 2033. Games will still be broadcast on television in the home markets of the teams playing, but otherwise, users will have to head to Prime Video if they want to watch “TNF.”

There are some changes on the way for this “TNF” season, but nothing that will impact how viewers watch games. The NFL recently enacted a rule change that allows for teams to play on Thursdays twice during a regular season, raising the previous limit of one Thursday game per year. A proposal to allow for flexible scheduling on “TNF” games toward the end of the season is still under consideration by NFL owners.

Prime Video will get another exclusive game this year, but it won’t be on a Thursday. The NFL will play its first-ever Black Friday game in 2023, as the New York Jets square off against the Miami Dolphins the day after Thanksgiving. In a savvy move, Amazon has elected to make this game available to subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

All games on “TNF” will begin at 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise indicated.

Week Matchup 2 Vikings at Eagles 3 Giants at 49ers 4 Lions at Packers 5 Bears at Commanders 6 Broncos at Chiefs 7 Jaguars at Saints 8 Buccaneers at Bills 9 Titans at Steelers 10 Panthers at Bears 11 Bengals at Ravens 12 Dolphins at Jets (Black Friday, 3 p.m. ET start) 13 Seahawks at Cowboys 14 Patriots at Steelers 15 Chargers at Raiders 16 Saints at Rams 17 Jets at Browns

How to Watch 2023 NFL Season on ESPN+

ESPN+ hosted six NFL games in 2022, and many of them saw Peyton and Eli Manning bring their “ManningCast” alternative broadcast to streaming. This year, the service will double the number of games it gets, as it is currently scheduled to carry 12 contests.

Highlights of ESPN+’s schedule include Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch, and multiple appearances by the Cowboys. For the second year in a row, the service will host its own exclusive international game in Week 4, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week Time (ET) Matchup Format 1 8:15 p.m. Bills vs. Jets “Monday Night Football” 2 8:15 p.m. Browns vs. Steelers “Monday Night Football” 3 7:15 p.m. Eagles vs. Buccaneers “Monday Night Football” 4 9:30 a.m. Falcons vs. Jaguars Exclusive International Game 11 8:15 p.m. Eagles vs. Chiefs “Monday Night Football” 14 8:15 p.m. Packers vs. Giants “Monday Night Football” 16 8:15 p.m. Ravens vs. 49ers “Monday Night Football” 17 8:15 p.m. Lions vs. Cowboys “Monday Night Football” 18 4:30 p.m. TBD “Monday Night Football” 8:15 p.m. TBD “Monday Night Football” Wild Card 8:15 p.m. TBD Playoffs Divisional Round TBD TBD Playoffs

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Peacock

Peacock will once again livestream all broadcasts of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. Its schedule has some true gems, including Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the Bills vs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and several other fantastic games. Peacock will also get an exclusive contest for the first time in 2023 when the Bills travel to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert’s Chargers. All “Sunday Night Football” games on Peacock will start at 8:20 p.m. ET unless otherwise indicated.

Week 1 (NFL Kickoff) Lions at Chiefs 1 Cowboys at Giants 2 Dolphins at Patriots 3 Steelers at Raiders 4 Chiefs at Jets 5 Cowboys at 49ers 6 Giants at Bills 7 Dolphins at Eagles 8 Bears at Chargers 9 Bills at Bengals 10 Jets at Raiders 11 Vikings at Broncos 12 (Thanksgiving) 49ers at Seahawks 12 Ravens at Chargers 13 Chiefs at Packers 14 Eagles at Cowboys 15 Ravens at Jaguars 16 (Saturday) Bengals at Steelers (4:30 p.m. ET) 16 (Saturday) Bills at Chargers (8 p.m. ET), Exclusive 17 Packers at Vikings 18 TBD

How to Watch 2023 NFL Season on FOX Sports App

FOX will be America’s home for some of the NFL’s biggest games across the 18-week slate with a regular season lineup that includes a league-high number of appearances from the Dallas Cowboys (9), New York Giants (9), Philadelphia Eagles (9) and San Francisco 49ers (9).

Beyond televised network games, FOX Sports offers fans the ability to stream NFL games on the new FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com, where they can also consume scores, stats, standings, and odds, plus a full suite of written and video content, including highlights plus analysis from FOX Sports’ roster of expert personalities.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Season on YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube TV will carry CBS, FOX and NBC, so all games on those channels in your local market will be available with the service. But 2023 is the first season that YouTube TV will host NFL Sunday Ticket, the league’s out-of-market games package as well.

Fans can buy a Sunday Ticket subscription through their YouTube TV account, or a la carte via YouTube TV’s Primetime Channels. The former route is the cheaper one; YouTube TV subscribers can grab Sunday Ticket itself for $349, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $389. If you choose to go a la carte, you’ll pay $449 and $489 respectively for those products. Fans who elect to buy a Sunday Ticket subscription before June 6 can save $100 off, whether they’re YouTube TV subscribers or not.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Season on NFL+

NFL+ is the streaming service launched by the league before the start of the 2022 season. It has two tiers: NFL+, and NFL+ Premium. The former option costs $5 per month, or $40 per year, while the latter runs $10 per month or $80 annually.

The lower-priced option offers live local and primetime games on mobile devices and tablets—though not on smart TVs— as well as out-of-market preseason games. The basic plan will also include radio broadcasts from both teams as well as archive content.

In addition to all of those features, the premium tier carries ad-free game replays — in both full and condensed versions — as well as coaches film and all-22 options, which allow fans to breakdown schemes, alignments, and individual plays.