How to Watch the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After months of waiting, the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is finally here and you can watch on ESPN and ESPN+. With the lottery comes the top prize since 2015 No. 1 overall pick Connor McDavid — Connor Bedard. Which lowly franchise will immediately reverse its fortunes with one of the best prospects of all time? Find out Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

About the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

Each year, the NHL Draft Lottery is a chance for the worst teams in the league to add a rising star to their roster and build around. This year’s top prize may be the most desirable yet — a true franchise changer named Connor Bedard. Bedard has been called the best prospect since Gretzky and has put up the points to back it up. Bedard amassed 143 points, including 71 goals, and averaged 2.51 points per game during the 2022-23 season. He played for the WHL’s Regina Pats. He also showed out at the World Juniors, which have scouts and team execs alike thinking he’s the real deal.

While Bedard is certainly the player all these teams hope to get, the consolation prizes are not terrible, either. Michigan’s Adam Fantilli would have been a lock for the first overall pick in most years, especially after his strong 2022-23 season playing for the Wolverines and playing for the same World Juniors team as Connor Bedard. He’ll likely go No. 2.

No. 3 is where the draft really starts, with many draft experts tossing up between the talented but injured Matvei Michkov, Orebro’s Leo Carlsson, and the Winnipeg Ice’s Zach Benson. Look for Benson to rise if the Ice wins the WHL Championship.

What are the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds?

  1. Anaheim, 25.5%
  2. Columbus, 13.5%
  3. Chicago, 11.5%
  4. San Jose, 9.5%
  5. Montreal, 8.5%
  6. Arizona, 7.5%
  7. Philadelphia, 6.5%
  8. Washington, 6%
  9. Detroit, 5%
  10. St. Louis, 3.5%
  11. Vancouver, 3%

How to Stream the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Meet Connor Bedard: The NHL’s next potential superstar | NHL on ESPN

