How to Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Live For Free Without Cable

The first event of the 2023 PGA Tour calendar tees off this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Emanating live from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii, the Tournament of Champions will, unsurprisingly, feature multiple former champions and major winners across the field. The event begins on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 2:15 p.m. ET and will air through the weekend across multiple platforms, including Golf Channel, ESPN+, NBC, and Peacock. You can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

-When: Thursday, Jan. 5 - Sunday, Jan. 8

-Where: NBC, Golf Channel (TV) | ESPN+, Peacock (Streaming)

-Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.

About the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The TOUR’s first designated event of 2023 features eight of the top 10 players in the world, four FedExCup champions, and seven major winners. Among the most high-profile entrants include the world’s No. 8-ranked golfer Justin Thomas; No. 11-ranked golfer in the world, Collin Morikawa, and former world No. 1-ranked golfer Jordan Spieth. Also in the field will be Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, and more as they try to start the year on a positive note.

The tournament, which features a $15 million purse, begins the 2023 Hawaii Swing on the PGA TOUR and is the first of two consecutive events taking place in the state with the Sony Open in Honolulu next week.

Coverage of the event is split between ESPN+'s PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, and NBC; Peacock will stream simulcast coverage of the action on the Golf Channel and NBC. ESPN+ will feature select golfers and holes during their exclusive windows, which will change depending on how the tournament shapes up.

On Thursday, the featured hole will be the Par 4 Hole No. 14, while the featured groups will be Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa, with bonus coverage of Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Schedule

How to Stream the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services