How to Watch the 2023 Tour de France Final Stages Live for Free Without Cable

It all comes down to this. The 2023 Tour de France reaches its finale and it’s still anyone’s race. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard wears the yellow jersey with the general classification lead, but two-time champion and 2022 runner-up Tadej Pogačar is right on his heels. American Neilson Powless heads into Stage 13 wearing the polka dot jersey as the King of the Mountains leader. How will it all shake out? Find out Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 24 starting at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, with additional coverage moving to NBC and streaming live on Peacock. Watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Daily live coverage of all 21 stages culminates with final stage coverage on Sunday, July 23, live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET. NBC will present encore coverage of the final stage at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Peacock streams live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2023 Tour de France, featuring NBC Sports-produced coverage, as well as commentary from the world feed. Peacock will also feature full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

Vingegaard is the heavy-money favorite to win the Tour at -10000 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. DraftKings doesn’t even offer odds for Vingegaard to finish in the top 3 or top 10. Pogacar has +3500 odds to win, which isn’t a layup but isn’t relying on a catastrophic collapse from Vingegaard, either.

Date Time (ET) Stage Network Fri., July 21 8 a.m. Stage 18: Moûtiers / Bourg-En-Bresse (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:05 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne / Poligny (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 22 2 a.m. Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne / Poligny (encore) USA Network 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort / Le Markstein Fellering (LIVE) Peacock Sun. July 23 2 a.m. Stage 20: Belfort / Le Markstein Fellering (encore) USA Network 10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 10:10 a.m. Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) Peacock 5 p.m. Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines / Paris Champs-Élysées (encore) NBC Mon., July 24 2 a.m. Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines / Paris Champs-Élysées (encore) USA Network

