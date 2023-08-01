How to Watch the 2023 UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round Live Without Cable

Teams from all across Europe are trying to play their way into the 2023 UEFA Champions League, as round 2 qualifying matches get underway. We’ll see clubs like Panathinaikos, Dinamo Zagreb, Slovan Bratislava, Molde FK, Kobenhavn, Zalgiris, and more take part in this round of matches starting Tuesday, Aug.1 at 1:30 p.m. ET and continuing on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Watch the action with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Round

While teams like those from the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga get automatic berths into the Champions League, only a few teams from the remaining pool of European champions will make the group stage for the Champions League. Winning must be on the table for all the clubs involved here.

Currently, clubs like Panathinaikos, Aris Limassol, Dinamo Zagreb, and Copenhagen hold significant aggregate leads over their opponents. It would take a miracle for all but Copenhagen’s opponent Breidablik to overcome these odds. Most matchups, however, are either tied or within one goal of each other, so it’s up in the air as to who will advance.

Last year, Benfica made it through the League Path qualifiers and advanced all the way to the quarterfinals, where they lost to runners-up Inter Milan. Can one of this year’s clubs make it through the long, grueling qualifying path and make some noise in the knockout rounds?

2023 UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round Schedule

Tuesday, August 1

Home Away Time (ET) Streaming Panathinaikos Dnipro-1 1:30 pm N/A Olimpija Ludogorets 2 pm N/A BATE Aris Limassol 2 pm Paramount+ Slovan Bratislava Zrinjski 2:30 pm Paramount+

Wednesday, August 2

Home Away Time (ET) Streaming Astana Dinamo Zagreb 10 am N/A Qarabag Rakow Czestochowa 12 noon N/A Genk Servette FC 1 pm N/A Maccabi Haifa Sheriff 1 pm Paramount+ BK Häcken KI 1 pm N/A Molde FK HJK 1 pm N/A Kobenhavn Breidablik 2 pm Paramount+ Galatasaray Zalgiris 2:30 pm Paramount+

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

