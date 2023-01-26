How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live for Free Without Cable

The next generation of American figure skaters takes to the ice for one of the first major skating events of 2023 — the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. We’ll see names like Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito, who both enter the tournament at under 20 years of age, Olympians Jason Brown, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates, and more. You can watch the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29 on the NBC family of networks — Peacock, USA Network, and NBC. Catch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

About the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

This year is one of transition for United States figure skating. Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, last year’s top two men’s competitors, are not competing this season and may call it quits. Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell, the top two women, are already done. The top ice dancing couple of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue? Also, done. Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, last year’s national pairs’ champions, also left the sport. The individuals left will likely serve as the leaders for the next decade of the sport.

Ilia Malinin, an 18-year-old from Virginia, is the headliner after becoming the first skater to land a quadruple Axel, doing so at all four of his events this season. He ranks second in the world by best total score, a whopping 38.28 points ahead of the next American Camden Pulkinen.

15-year-old Isabeau Levito is the reigning world junior champion and took silver at the Grand Prix Final against the world’s other top skaters. She enters nationals with the best score this season, 18.13 points better than the next American, Amber Glenn. Bradie Tennell, a 2018 Olympian coming back from foot and ankle injuries, is also a threat to gain one of the three women’s spots at Worlds.

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the lone defending national champions and will likely make the podium for an 11th consecutive year, which would be one shy of a record. Bates, who last year at 32 became the oldest U.S. champion in any discipline in decades, has made 12 career senior nationals podiums with Chock and former partner Emily Samuelson.

In pairs, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier return after missing nationals last year. Since then, they posted the best U.S. pairs’ finish at an Olympics in 20 years, the first world title for a U.S. pair in 43 years, and the first Grand Prix Final medal ever for a U.S. pair.

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Broadcast Schedule

How to Stream the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services