 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC USA Network Peacock

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The next generation of American figure skaters takes to the ice for one of the first major skating events of 2023 — the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. We’ll see names like Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito, who both enter the tournament at under 20 years of age, Olympians Jason Brown, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates, and more. You can watch the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29 on the NBC family of networks — Peacock, USA Network, and NBC. Catch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

About the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

This year is one of transition for United States figure skating. Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, last year’s top two men’s competitors, are not competing this season and may call it quits. Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell, the top two women, are already done. The top ice dancing couple of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue? Also, done. Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, last year’s national pairs’ champions, also left the sport. The individuals left will likely serve as the leaders for the next decade of the sport.

Ilia Malinin, an 18-year-old from Virginia, is the headliner after becoming the first skater to land a quadruple Axel, doing so at all four of his events this season. He ranks second in the world by best total score, a whopping 38.28 points ahead of the next American Camden Pulkinen.

15-year-old Isabeau Levito is the reigning world junior champion and took silver at the Grand Prix Final against the world’s other top skaters. She enters nationals with the best score this season, 18.13 points better than the next American, Amber Glenn. Bradie Tennell, a 2018 Olympian coming back from foot and ankle injuries, is also a threat to gain one of the three women’s spots at Worlds.

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the lone defending national champions and will likely make the podium for an 11th consecutive year, which would be one shy of a record. Bates, who last year at 32 became the oldest U.S. champion in any discipline in decades, has made 12 career senior nationals podiums with Chock and former partner Emily Samuelson.

In pairs, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier return after missing nationals last year. Since then, they posted the best U.S. pairs’ finish at an Olympics in 20 years, the first world title for a U.S. pair in 43 years, and the first Grand Prix Final medal ever for a U.S. pair.

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platform
Thursday, Jan. 26 Pairs’ Short Program 3:30-5:45 p.m. Peacock
Rhythm Dance 6:30-9 p.m. Peacock
Rhythm Dance 7-9 p.m. USA Network
Women’s Short Program 9:10 p.m.-12 a.m. Peacock
Women’s Short Program 10 p.m.-12 a.m. USA Network
Friday, Jan. 27 Men’s Short Program 4:10-7 p.m. Peacock
Men’s Short Program 5-7 p.m. USA Network
Women’s Free Skate 7:45-11 p.m. Peacock
Women’s Free Skate 8-11 p.m. NBC
Saturday, Jan. 28 Free Dance 1:45-4:30 p.m. Peacock
Free Dance 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC
Pairs’ Free Skate 7:30-10 p.m. Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate 8-10 p.m. USA Network
Sunday, Jan. 29 Men’s Free Skate 2:30-6 p.m. Peacock
Men’s Free Skate 3-6 p.m. NBC

How to Stream the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
USA Network--
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

2023 U.S Figure Skating Championships - Ladies Practice:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.