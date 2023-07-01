How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Sport Karate World Championships Live Without Cable

The 39th ISKA Martial Arts U.S. Open showcases elite martial artists and teams from all over the world, as they attempt to dethrone the existing World Champions in a multitude of disciplines, including weapons forms, individual open-weight and team sparring, and various types of board and concrete breaking. For the first time in the competition’s history, all events will stream globally on FITE, letting fans from across the globe watch all the action. The 2023 ISKA Martial Arts U.S. Open begins this Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. ET on FITE. You can watch the action by purchasing the PPV for $14.99 on FITE.com or in the FITE app.

Since 1986, the International Sport Karate and Kickboxing Association (ISKA) has set the standard for professionalism and integrity while servings as the world’s most well-recognized sanctioning and regulatory body for combat sports and competitive martial arts. The renowned three-day open event kicks off from Orlando on July 1 and features the top martial artists in the world.

“It’s estimated that 100 million people practice Karate worldwide,” said Kim Hurwitz, FITE’s CMO who possesses a Shotokan Karate Black Belt. “In the U.S. people are surprised to hear that more people practice martial arts than football, basketball, or baseball – add to that families, friends, and fans, and you have a massive audience to whom we are proud to present the most renowned practitioners vying for the most coveted World Titles of the art and sport of Martial Arts.”

The U.S. Open ISKA World Championships joins a vast range of martial arts programming available on FITE via PPV including MMA, Muay Thai, and Grappling/BJJ. In addition, FITE carries the world’s top promotions in Boxing, Pro Wrestling, and other sports, both live events and thousands of hours of archival fights.

You can watch FITE using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

