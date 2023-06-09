How to Watch the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Track Meet in Paris Live Without Cable

Some of the top names in track and field head to Paris for a Diamond League competition this week. Reigning 400m hurdles world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, two-time 200m world champion Noah Lyles, and two-time 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway duke it out with other elite athletes to start the Diamond League season with a win. Peacock is the place to be for the entire Diamond League track and field season, which continues this Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET in Paris, France. You can watch the action with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the Wanda Diamond League Track Meet in Paris, France

When: Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

About the Diamond League

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 14 meets will be presented live on Peacock, with encore presentations of most on CNBC, including the Paris event.

As far as the action on the field is concerned, McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in her first Diamond League meet since 2019 and will be contesting the 400m for the first time since 2021 in her outdoor season debut. With a career-best of 50.07 in the event in 2018 when she was only 18 years old, the 400m hurdles world record holder won’t just want to break her own personal record this weekend, but could challenge the American record of 48.70, held by four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

Lyles, who ran a world-leading 19.67 at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, last weekend, is expected to line up for the 100m. Other notable U.S. stars expected to compete on Friday include Holloway, two-time 110m hurdles Olympian and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen, two-time world champion sprinter Abby Steiner, two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, and reigning Olympic and world champion Katie Moon. For international fans, we’ll also get to see Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who broke the 1500m world record in Florence last week with an astounding 3:49.11, Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), Marcell Jacobs (Italy), reigning Olympic and world 800m champion Emmanuel Korir (Kenya), Tokyo Olympic and reigning world 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain), and two-time 200m world medalist Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain) as well.

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Track Meet?

