How to Watch the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Track Meet in Paris Live Without Cable
Some of the top names in track and field head to Paris for a Diamond League competition this week. Reigning 400m hurdles world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, two-time 200m world champion Noah Lyles, and two-time 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway duke it out with other elite athletes to start the Diamond League season with a win. Peacock is the place to be for the entire Diamond League track and field season, which continues this Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET in Paris, France. You can watch the action with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch the Wanda Diamond League Track Meet in Paris, France
- When: Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About the Diamond League
NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 14 meets will be presented live on Peacock, with encore presentations of most on CNBC, including the Paris event.
As far as the action on the field is concerned, McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in her first Diamond League meet since 2019 and will be contesting the 400m for the first time since 2021 in her outdoor season debut. With a career-best of 50.07 in the event in 2018 when she was only 18 years old, the 400m hurdles world record holder won’t just want to break her own personal record this weekend, but could challenge the American record of 48.70, held by four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.
Lyles, who ran a world-leading 19.67 at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, last weekend, is expected to line up for the 100m. Other notable U.S. stars expected to compete on Friday include Holloway, two-time 110m hurdles Olympian and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen, two-time world champion sprinter Abby Steiner, two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, and reigning Olympic and world champion Katie Moon. For international fans, we’ll also get to see Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who broke the 1500m world record in Florence last week with an astounding 3:49.11, Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), Marcell Jacobs (Italy), reigning Olympic and world 800m champion Emmanuel Korir (Kenya), Tokyo Olympic and reigning world 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain), and two-time 200m world medalist Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain) as well.
What devices can you use to stream the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Track Meet?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.