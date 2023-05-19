 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 WNBA Tip-Off Weekend Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 27th WNBA season tips off with a weekend full of the very best the league has to offer airing on ESPN and ABC. We begin with the Phoenix Mercury heading to L.A. to take on the Sparks, marking the return of Brittney Griner to a WNBA court. On Saturday, we’re treated to a double-header of the Atlanta Dream facing the Dallas Wings, then the defending champion Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm. WNBA Tip-Off weekend kicks off on Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m. ET. You can watch all the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch WNBA Tip-Off Weekend 2023

About the 2023 WNBA Season

WNBA Tip-Off Weekend offers a ton of excellent matchups for basketball fans across the country. The season begins on Friday, May 19 with Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi leading the Phoenix Mercury to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks.

On Saturday, we’ll get a great double-header starring the present and future of the WNBA. 2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream meet the Dallas Wings led by Natasha Howard and Arike Ogunbowale at 1 p.m., followed by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and the 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces facing the Seattle Storm at 3 p.m. ET.

Sunday will feature the Mercury’s home opener against the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. ET as Griner plays her first home game in Phoenix. This will be Griner’s first home game in over a year.

2023 WNBA Tip-Off TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Platforms
Fri, May 19 11 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at L.A. Sparks Mark Jones, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN, ESPN+
Sat, May 20 1 p.m. Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings Tiffany Greene, Monica McNutt, Ros Gold Onwude ABC
3 p.m. Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm Pam Ward, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe ABC
Sun, May 21 4 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN, ESPN+

How to Stream WNBA Tip-Off Weekend for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch WNBA Tip-Off Weekend live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

