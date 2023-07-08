How to Watch the 2023 World Para Track & Field Championships Live Without Cable

The World Para Track and Field Championships return for the first time since 2019. Teams from around the world will descend on Paris, France to compete for spots in the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place from August 28 to September 8, also in France. Peacock will stream live daily coverage of the multi-day championship event, starting Sunday, July 9, at 3 a.m. ET and ending Monday, July 17. You can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the 2023 World Para Track & Field

When: Sunday, July 9-Monday, July 17

Sunday, July 9-Monday, July 17 Where: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About the 2023 World Para Track & Field Championships

A host of U.S. Paralympic medalists are expected to compete in Paris. Among the most prominent members of Team USA competing this weekend are are:

Three-time Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist sprinter and T37 100m world record holder Nick Mayhugh

Two-time Tokyo Paralympic medalist Daniel Romanchuk

Two-time Paralympic 400m T20 gold medalist Breanna Clark

Tokyo Paralympic 5000m T54 gold medalist Susannah Scaroni

Eighteen-year-old phenom sprinter and jumper Ezra Frech

Three-time Tokyo Paralympic medalist sprinter Brittni Mason

Three-time Paralympic medalist sprinter Hunter Woodhall

Twenty-time Paralympic T54 medalist Tatyana McFadden

CNBC will air a “best of” compilation, featuring full races from the championships, on Sunday, July 23, at 12 p.m. ET.

2023 World Para Track & Field Championships Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Sun., July 9 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Mon., July 10 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Tues., July 11 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Wed., July 12 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Thurs., July 13 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Fri., July 14 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., July 15 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Sun., July 16 3-6 a.m./12:30-3:30 p.m. Mon., July 17 3-6 a.m./11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sun., July 23 12 p.m.-2 p.m.*

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 World Para Track & Field Championships?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.