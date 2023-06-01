How to Watch the 2023 World Series of Poker Live Without Cable

It’s time to shuffle up and deal! Earlier this week, the cards hit the felt for the first events in the 2023 World Series of Poker, and starting on Thursday, June 1, PokerGO will start its 47-consecutive days of coverage leading up to the WSOP Main Event Final Table in mid-July. While No-Limit Hold’em is the most popular game at the series, there will be plenty of coverage of other games, including Seven Card Stud, Omaha, and a variety of mixed games. Don’t miss any of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch the 2023 World Series of Poker

About the 2023 World Series of Poker

As the 2023 World Series of Poker gets underway at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas casinos, PokerGO is embarking on its most comprehensive coverage of poker’s most prestigious event. On the schedule for the summer are over 30 tournaments, including wall-to-wall coverage of the most sought-after prize in poker the WSOP Main Event.

For the next 47 days, PokerGO will air action from at least one tournament, including some of the biggest events of the series like the $50,000 Poker Players Championship, $250,000 High Roller tournament, WSOP Tournament of Champions, $1,500 Monster Stack, and $1,000 Ladies Championship.

What Is PokerGO’s 2023 World Series of Poker Broadcast Schedule?

Starting Thursday, June 1, PokerGO currently plans to broadcast at least one tournament every day through Friday, July 14. The streamer will then take one day off as the WSOP prepares for the Main Event Final Table, which is scheduled to run on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17. Of course, as with all live competitions, the schedule is subject to change as events unfold, but PokerGO has put together an impressive slate of tournaments for the summer, highlighting some of the best games and, undoubtedly, some of the best talent in poker.

Day Time (ET) Event Thursday, June 1 4 p.m. Event No. 4 Tournament of Champions 8 p.m. Event No. 2 $25K No-Limit Hold’em High Roller 6-Handed Friday, June 2 8 p.m. Event No. 4 Tournament of Champions Saturday, June 3 5 p.m. Event No. 7 $1.5K Limit Hol’em 8 p.m. Event No. 6 $5K No-Limi Hold’em/Pot-Limit Omaha Sunday, June 4 5 p.m. Event No. 9 $1.5K Seven Card Stud 7 p.m. Event No. 8 $25K Heads-Up Championship Monday, June 5 5 p.m. Event No. 3 $1K Mystery Millions Tuesday, June 6 8 p.m. Event No. 12 $5K No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout Wednesday, June 7 4 p.m. Event No. 16 $25K No-Limit Hol’em High Roller Day 2 8 p.m. Event No. 14 $10K Seven Card Stud Championship Thursday, June 8 8 p.m. Event No. 16 $25K No-Limit Hold’em High Roller Friday, June 9 8 p.m. Event No. 19 $2.5K No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout Saturday, June 10 5 p.m. Event No. 22 $10K Limit Hold’em Championship Sunday, June 11 8 p.m. Event No. 23 $50K No-Limit Hold’em High Roller Monday, June 12 5 p.m. Event No. 18 $300 Gladiators of Poker Tuesday, June 13 5 p.m. Event No. 25 $10K Omaha Hi-Lo Championship Wednesday, June 14 5 p.m. Event No. 29 $100K No-Limit Hold’em High Roller Thursday, June 15 8 p.m. Event No. 33 $10K Razz Championship Friday, June 16 8 p.m. Event No. 35 $10K No-Limit Hold’em Secret Bounty Saturday, June 17 5 p.m. Event No. 40 $250K No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller Day 2 Sunday, June 18 8 p.m. Event No. 40 $250K No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller Monday, June 19 5 p.m. Event No. 42 $800 No-Limit Hold’em Deepstack Tuesday, June 20 5 p.m. Event No. 43 $50K Poker Players Championship Day 3 8 p.m. Event No. 39 $1.5K Monster Stack Wednesday, June 21 5 p.m. Event No. 43 $50K Poker Players Championship Thursday, June 22 8 p.m. Event No. 43 $50K Poker Players Championship Friday, June 23 5 p.m. Event 50 $10K Pot-Limit Omaha Championship Day 3 Saturday, June 24 8 p.m. Event 50 $10K Pot-Limit Omaha Championship Sunday, June 25 5 p.m. Event No. 54 10K H.O.R.S.E. Championship Day 3 Monday, June 26 8 p.m. Event No. 54 10K H.O.R.S.E. Championship Tuesday, June 27 4 p.m. Event No. 57 $25K Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller Day 3 Wednesday, June 28 8 p.m. Event No. 57 $25K Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller Thursday, June 29 5 p.m. Event No. 63 $10K Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo Championship Friday, June 30 8 p.m. Event No. 61 $1K Super Seniors Saturday, July 1 8 p.m. Event No. 69 $10K No-Limit 2-7 Single Draw Championship Sunday, July 2 5 p.m. Event No. 67 $1K Ladies Championship Monday, July 3 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1A Tuesday, July 4 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1B Wednesday, July 5 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1C Thursday, July 6 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1D Friday, July 7 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2A/B/C Saturday, July 8 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2D Sunday, July 9 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 3 Monday, July 10 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 4 Tuesday, July 11 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 5 Wednesday, July 12 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 6 Thursday, July 13 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 7 Friday, July 14 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 8 Sunday, July 16 6 p.m. WSOP Main Event Final Table Day 1 Monday, July 17 6 p.m. WSOP Main Event Final Table Day 2

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 World Series of Poker?

You can watch the 2023 World Series of Poker on PokerGo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, and Sony Smart TV.

A selection of WSOP livestream broadcasts will be available on the PokerGO YouTube channel.

