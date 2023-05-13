How to Watch the 2023 XFL Championship Game, DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades, Live for Free Without Cable

XFL 3.0 caps off its inaugural season with the 2023 XFL Championship Game. The DC Defenders have been the best team all year and are led by QB and spring football legend Jordan Ta’amu and XFL MVP candidate RB Abram Smith. The Arlington Renegades snuck into the playoffs with a 4-6 record, then pulled off a colossal upset of the South Division-leading Houston Roughnecks, and now find themselves 60 minutes from a championship. The 2023 XFL Championship Game airs this Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes, and is streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch all the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 XFL Championship Game

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

About the 2023 XFL Championship Game

Both teams took very different paths to get to the title game but find themselves on opposite sides of the field just the same. The DC Defenders have been the league’s gold standard both on the field and in the stands. The stellar play of QB Jordan Ta’amu, RB Abram Smith, and WR Lucky Johnson on the field has allowed the DC fans to have tons of fun in the stands, leading to the return of the iconic “Beer Snake from XFL 2.0. There’s plenty to celebrate in DC these days, and a championship would be the pièce de résistance for this season.

Standing in DC’s way is the Arlington Renegades, a team that barely made it into the playoffs and needed the 3-6 San Antonio Brahmas to lose in order to do so. They made the most of the opportunity and defeated the favored Houston Roughnecks in order to make it into the title game. The Renegades are led by their own spring football veteran, that being QB Luis Perez, who has played in just as many spring football leagues as Ta’amu. Can Perez and company pull off another shocking upset in the XFL Championship Game? We’ll have to wait and see this Sunday.

How to Stream the 2023 XFL Championship Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 XFL Championship Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services