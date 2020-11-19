How to Watch the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards For Free Live Online

The Latin Grammy Awards are back for their 21st year and while the coronavirus pandemic will make this year’s ceremony a bit different, the event will be fused with the best of the best in Latin Music nonetheless. Hosted by Yalitza Aparicio, Carlos Rivera and Ana Brenda, the award show will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

When: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

As expected, tonight’s show will be one to watch as the stars come out. Nominees include Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Lupita Infante, Juanes, Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández, Ricky Martin, José Luis Perales and Prince Royce. All eyes will be on Carla Morrison, who is set to take the stage along with Ricky Martin. Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Calibre 50, Pedro Capó, Víctor Manuelle are also slated to perform, among others.

The night will also feature a slew of tribute performances. Natalia Jiménez and Carlos Rivera unite their talents to honor Julio Iglesias, while Lupita Infante joins Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández to commemorate her grandfather; Leslie Grace and Prince Royce come together to celebrate the legacy of Juan Luis Guerra; Juanes honors Brazilian superstar Roberto Carlos; and Rauw Alejandro, Ivy Queen, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner and Jesús Navarro will pay homage to beloved salsa legend, Héctor Lavoe.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Latin Grammys live on Univision using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

