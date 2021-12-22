How to Watch the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony returns to celebrate five honorees’ artistic impact. The gala event takes place live in-person at the Kennedy Center Opera House on Sunday, December 5, and the two-hour primetime special will air on CBS on Wednesday, December 22 at 9/8c. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch the 44th Annual Kennedy Honors

About the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes the artistic contributions talented individuals make to American culture. Music, dance, theater, opera, motion picture, and television accomplishments are featured during each ceremony. The following honorees will receive the Kennedy Center Honors during the 44th annual ceremony:

Justino Díaz, operatic bass-baritone

Berry Gordy, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director

Lorne Michaels, “Saturday Night Live” creator

Bette Midler, legendary stage and screen icon

Joni Mitchell, singer-songwriter

“This year’s Honorees represent the unifying power of the Arts and surely remind us of that which binds us together as human beings. These artists are equal parts genius, inspiration, and entertainment,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “After the challenges and heartbreak of the last many months, and as we celebrate 50 years of the Kennedy Center, I dare add that we are prepared to throw ‘the party to end all parties’ in D.C. on December 5th, feting these extraordinary people and welcoming audiences back to our campus. We look forward to shaping an even more exciting Honors program and broadcast with CBS and the producers based on the success and newfound innovations of our 43rd Honors earlier this year.”

