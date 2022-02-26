How to Watch the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards Live for Free Without Cable
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 26 at 8 PM ET on BET. The two-hour live TV special will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson. The event celebrates the amazing achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television, streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. You can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
How to Watch the 53rd NAACP Image Awards
- When: Saturday, February 26 at 8 PM ET
- TV: BET
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo
About the 53rd NAACP Image Awards
Netflix leads with 52 nominations across motion picture and television + streaming categories. “Insecure” received the most nominations.
The nominees for Outstanding Documentary, Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special), Outstanding Reality Program, Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special), Outstanding Short Form Series (Comedy or Drama), Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special), Outstanding Guest Performance, Outstanding Performance by a Youth, Outstanding Children’s Program, among others can be found on the NAACP website.
The TV (Scripted) and Movie nominations can be found below.
How to Stream the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards Premiere on BET using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Motion Picture Nominations
-
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers on the orders of FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends—falling for a fellow revolutionary en route—a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.
Nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture;Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: LaKeith Stanfield; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Algee Smith and Daniel Kaluuya; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Dominique Fishback; Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture; Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.
-
King RichardNovember 18, 2021
The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.
Nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture; Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Will Smith; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Aunjanue Ellis; Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.
-
RespectAugust 12, 2021
The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.
Nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture; Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Jennifer Hudson; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Audra McDonald; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Regina King; Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture; Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Liesl Tommy; Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.
-
The Harder They FallOctober 22, 2021
Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.
Nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture; Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Jonathan Majors; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Danielle Deadwyler; Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture; Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Jeymes Samuel; Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.
-
The United States vs. Billie HolidayMarch 31, 2021
Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
Nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Andra Day, Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.
-
The Tragedy of MacbethDecember 5, 2021
Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington.
-
BruisedNovember 17, 2021
Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after the fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the Octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny - the son she gave up as an infant - shows up at her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out
Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Halle Berry; Outstanding Independent Motion Picture; Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Danny Boyd, Jr. and Sheila Atim.
-
Swan SongDecember 17, 2021
In the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali
-
PassingOctober 27, 2021
In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white.
Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Tessa Thompson; Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Rebecca Hall.
-
Malcolm & MarieJanuary 29, 2021
As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.
Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Zendaya.
-
Test PatternFebruary 19, 2021
A relationship is put to the test after the girlfriend is sexually assaulted and the boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit.
Nominated for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
-
CODAAugust 11, 2021
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
Nominated for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
-
American SkinSeptember 1, 2019
A Marine veteran working as a school janitor tries to mend his relationship with his son after a divorce. When his son is killed by a police officer found innocent without standing trial, he takes matters into his own hands.
Nominated for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.
-
The Killing of Kenneth ChamberlainSeptember 17, 2021
Based on the true story of the events that led to the death of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., an elderly African American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were dispatched to check on him.
Nominated for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
-
7 PrisonersOctober 22, 2021
An impoverished teen seeking to escape the clutches of a human trafficker must weigh living up to his moral code against his struggle to survive.
Nominated for Outstanding International Motion Picture.
-
African AmericaFebruary 28, 2021
A disgruntled South African woman leaves her fiancé and embezzles money from her job to pursue her dream of being a Broadway star in New York City.
Nominated for Outstanding International Motion Picture.
-
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)July 23, 2021
A man and a woman in Lagos want to escape their everyday lives, but extricating themselves is no easy task. Two stories narrated with tenderness and restraint that only fleetingly touch, the dream of migrating to Europe floating above them all the while.
Nominated for Outstanding International Motion Picture.
-
FleeJune 17, 2021
Recounted mostly through animation to protect his identity, Amin looks back over his past as a child refugee from Afghanistan as he grapples with a secret he’s kept hidden for 20 years.
Nominated for Outstanding International Motion Picture
-
The Gravedigger’s WifeNovember 12, 2021
Guled and Nasra are a loving couple, living in the outskirts of Djibouti city with their teenage son, Mahad. However, they are facing difficult times: Nasra urgently needs an expensive surgery to treat a chronic kidney disease. Guled is already working hard as a gravedigger to make ends meet.
Nominated for Outstanding International Motion Picture.
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.
Nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose.
-
Coming 2 AmericaMarch 4, 2021
Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.
Nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.
-
The Water ManSeptember 13, 2020
Hoping to save his sick mother, a boy named Gunner and his friend Jo venture into the remote Wild Horse forest to search for a mythical figure who possesses the secret to immortality. When they go missing, Gunner’s father Amos must immerse himself in his son’s world to find them.
Nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Lonnie Chavis.
-
A Journal for JordanDecember 22, 2021
Based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.
Nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Jalon Christian.
-
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)July 2, 2021
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.
Nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture): Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.
-
EncantoNovember 24, 2021
The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
-
LucaJune 17, 2021
Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture.
-
Raya and the Last DragonMarch 3, 2021
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Awkwafina.
-
Sing 2December 1, 2021
Buster and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, he and his singers must sneak into the Crystal Entertainment offices, run by the ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Eric André and Letitia Wright.
-
VivoJuly 30, 2021
A music-loving kinkajou named Vivo embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Brian Tyree Henry.
-
Spirit UntamedMay 20, 2021
Lucky Prescott’s life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.
Nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Andre Braugher.
-
BlushJune 13, 2021
When a horticulturalist-astronaut crashes onto a desolate planet, he encounters an ethereal visitor and discovers the joy of building a new life—realizing the universe has delivered something astonishing.
Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Animated).
-
Robin RobinOctober 9, 2021
A bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.
Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Animated).
-
She Dreams At SunriseJune 18, 2021
A 70-year-old woman with meningitis lives between her dream world and reality while her great nephew and caretaker helps mend the past in this heartwarming animated film.
Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Animated).
-
Twenty SomethingAugust 27, 2021
Follows Gia, who has to deal with the challenges and insecurities of “adulting” during her 21st birthday.
Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Animated).
-
Us AgainMarch 3, 2021
In a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night.
Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Animated).
Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action):
- Aurinko in Adagio (Universal Pictures)
- Blackout (Netflix)
- The Ice Cream Stop (Walt Disney Studios)
- These Final Hours (Universal Pictures)
- When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) (Universal Pictures)
Television & Streaming Nominations
-
black-ishSeptember 24, 2014
A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson; Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole and Laurence Fishburne; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jenifer Lewis and Marsai Martin
-
HarlemDecember 2, 2021
Four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.
Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series
-
InsecureOctober 9, 2016
Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Jay Ellis; Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Kendrick Sampson; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell
-
Run the WorldMay 16, 2021
The story of a group of Black women who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. They’re not only surviving – but thriving together.
Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series
-
The UpshawsMay 12, 2021
Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success.
Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Wanda Sykes
-
The NeighborhoodOctober 1, 2018
The nicest guy in the Midwest moves his family into a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. That includes their new next-door neighbor Calvin.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Cedric the Entertainer
-
Black MondayJanuary 20, 2019
Travel back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history – this is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Don Cheadle; Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Regina Hall
-
The Wonder YearsSeptember 22, 2021
A coming of age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama through the point-of-view of imaginative 12 year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time. Inspired by the classic series of the same name.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams
-
Family ReunionJuly 10, 2019
Family Reunion follows a family of six who travel from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion and decide to stay to be closer to their family.
Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Loretta Devine
-
Brooklyn Nine-NineSeptember 17, 2013
A single-camera ensemble comedy following the lives of an eclectic group of detectives in a New York precinct, including one slacker who is forced to shape up when he gets a new boss.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Andre Braugher
-
Saturday Night LiveOctober 11, 1975
A late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers an opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, and features performances by a musical guest.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Kenan Thompson
-
9-1-1January 3, 2018
Explore the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series; Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett
-
All AmericanOctober 10, 2018
When a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds - Compton and Beverly Hills - begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.
Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series
-
Godfather of HarlemSeptember 29, 2019
Loosely based on infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy attempts to regain his piece of Harlem.
Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series; Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Forest Whitaker; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito
-
PoseJune 3, 2018
A dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of 1980s life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.
Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series; Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter
-
Queen SugarSeptember 6, 2016
Two sisters, Nova Bordelon and Charley Bordelon, with her teenage son Micah moves to the heart of Louisiana to claim an inheritance from her recently departed father - an 800-acre sugarcane farm.
Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series; Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Kofi Siriboe; Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Bianca Lawson.
-
SnowfallJuly 5, 2017
Los Angeles. 1983. A storm is coming and it’s name is crack. Set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it, the story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Damson Idris
-
This Is UsSeptember 20, 2016
Follows the lives and families of three adults living and growing up in the United States of America in present and past times. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday - and so much more than anyone would expect.
Nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Susan Kelechi Watson.
-
Truth Be ToldDecember 6, 2019
Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell to reopen the murder case that made her a media sensation.
Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Octavia Spencer
-
The EqualizerFebruary 7, 2021
Robyn McCall, an enigmatic former CIA operative with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.
Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Queen Latifah
-
The ChiJanuary 7, 2018
A relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story following a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. The story centers on Brandon, an ambitious and confident young man who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother back in the South Side.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Alex R. Hibbert
-
Power Book II: GhostSeptember 6, 2020
Picking up just days after the “Power” finale, this sequel series follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Cliff “Method Man” Smith; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Mary J. Blige.
-
All AmericanOctober 10, 2018
When a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds - Compton and Beverly Hills - begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Daniel Ezra
-
Our Kind of PeopleSeptember 21, 2021
A strong-willed single mom sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line but discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Joe Morton
-
SeeNovember 1, 2019
A virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Centuries later when twins are born with the mythic ability to see, their father must protect his tribe against a threatened queen.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Alfre Woodard
-
Grey's AnatomyMarch 27, 2005
Follows the personal and professional lives of a group of doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Chandra Wilson
-
Big MouthSeptember 29, 2017
Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Series
Nominated for Outstanding Animated Series
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- We The People (Netflix)
- Yasuke (Netflix)
- Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)
- Super Sema (YouTube Originals)
Nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Angela Bassett - Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)
- Billy Porter - Fairfax (Amazon Studios)
- Chris “Ludacris” Bridges - Karma's World (Netflix)
- Cree Summer - Rugrats (Nickelodeon)
- Keke Palmer - Big Mouth (Netflix)
