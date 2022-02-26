How to Watch the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards Live for Free Without Cable

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 26 at 8 PM ET on BET. The two-hour live TV special will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson. The event celebrates the amazing achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television, streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. You can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 53rd NAACP Image Awards

When: Saturday, February 26 at 8 PM ET

TV: BET

About the 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Netflix leads with 52 nominations across motion picture and television + streaming categories. “Insecure” received the most nominations.

The nominees for Outstanding Documentary, Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special), Outstanding Reality Program, Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special), Outstanding Short Form Series (Comedy or Drama), Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special), Outstanding Guest Performance, Outstanding Performance by a Youth, Outstanding Children’s Program, among others can be found on the NAACP website.

The TV (Scripted) and Movie nominations can be found below.

Motion Picture Nominations

Nominated for Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action):

Aurinko in Adagio (Universal Pictures)

Blackout (Netflix)

The Ice Cream Stop (Walt Disney Studios)

These Final Hours (Universal Pictures)

When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) (Universal Pictures)

Television & Streaming Nominations

Nominated for Outstanding Animated Series

Nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance