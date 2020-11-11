How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards Live Online Without Cable

The 54th Annual Country Music Awards take place tonight and they bringing together all your favorite country stars. The award show will follow the lead of previous shows and take place with strict COVID-19 guidelines, with most performances taking place virtually. The show will be broadcast on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 54th Country Music Association Awards

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial on Hulu + Live TV

This year’s show will be hosted by legendary country artists Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker live from Nashville.

The show will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Jenee Fleenor, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town among many others. Presenters include Lauren Akins, Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Charles Esten, Sara Evans, Jake Owen, Taylor Hill, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and CeCe Winans.

Top nominees include Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, who are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, marking the first time two women are up for the award at the same time. Other stars up for awards are Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts and more.

How to Stream the 54th CMA Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the CMA Awards live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

