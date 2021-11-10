 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 55th Annual CMA Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Country Music’s biggest night returns on Wednesday, November 10 live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville! The Country Music Association Awards air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. This year, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan hosts alongside a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. This is one night country music fans won’t want to miss. You can watch the 55th Annual CMA Awards live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the 55th Annual CMA Awards

About the 55th Annual CMA Awards

Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood will all be presenting at the 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Some of the top country music artists and groups will be taking the stage during the awards show. Be sure to tune in to see special performances by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Kane Brown, and Zac Brown Band.

The 55th CMA Awards nominees are listed below.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

  • “Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
  • “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
  • “Hell of a View,” Eric Church
  • “One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde
  • “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

  • 29, Carly Pearce
  • Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
  • Heart, Eric Church
  • Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
  • Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

  • “Forever After All,” recorded by Luke Combs
  • “The Good Ones,” recorded by Gabby Barrett
  • “Hell of a View,” recorded by Eric Church
  • “One Night Standards,” recorded by Ashley McBryde
  • “Starting Over,” recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

  • “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
  • “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
  • “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
  • “Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
  • “Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, steel guitar
  • Aaron Sterling, drums
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
  • Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

  • “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
  • “Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown
  • “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
  • “Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
  • “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Hardy

How to Stream the 55th Annual CMA Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 55th Annual CMA Awards live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

