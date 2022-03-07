How to Watch the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Live for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile
Hosted by Dolly Parton, with cohosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards is scheduled for Amazon Prime Video and will be the first to live stream exclusively. It will be held on Monday, March 7 at 8 PM ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stream live for free with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.
How to Watch the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
- When: Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video
About the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
There are a ton of nominee highlights for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. For instance, women pulled in 37% of nominations, compared to an average of 35% in the past 5 years, according to Deadline. Also, Women make up 50% of the producers and directors in the Video of the Year nominations.
Additionally, thirty-five percent overall are first-time nominees and nominations include three members of the LGBTQ+ community (TJ Osborne, Lily Rose, and Shane McAnally). Overall, this year’s nominations include 31 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nominations.
Other highlights include Chris Young in the lead with seven nominations; Miranda Lambert received four nominations and a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination (tied with Reba McEntire); Walker Hayes received five nominations as a first-time nominee; Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; and Blake Lively receives two nominations for producing and directing Taylor Swift’s music video I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).
Main Awards (Nominees)
- Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood
- Female Artist of the Year: Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce
- Male Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen
- Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH, and Maddie & Tae
- Group of the Year: Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and The Cadillac Three
- New Female Artist of the Year: Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose, Caitlyn Smith, and Lainey Wilson
- New Male Artist of the Year: HARDY, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd, Parker McCollum, and Elvie Shane
Find the full list here.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on .
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.