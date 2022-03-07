How to Watch the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Live for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Hosted by Dolly Parton, with cohosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards is scheduled for Amazon Prime Video and will be the first to live stream exclusively. It will be held on Monday, March 7 at 8 PM ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stream live for free with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

About the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

There are a ton of nominee highlights for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. For instance, women pulled in 37% of nominations, compared to an average of 35% in the past 5 years, according to Deadline. Also, Women make up 50% of the producers and directors in the Video of the Year nominations.

Additionally, thirty-five percent overall are first-time nominees and nominations include three members of the LGBTQ+ community (TJ Osborne, Lily Rose, and Shane McAnally). Overall, this year’s nominations include 31 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nominations.

Other highlights include Chris Young in the lead with seven nominations; Miranda Lambert received four nominations and a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination (tied with Reba McEntire); Walker Hayes received five nominations as a first-time nominee; Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; and Blake Lively receives two nominations for producing and directing Taylor Swift’s music video I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).

Main Awards (Nominees)

Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood Female Artist of the Year: Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce Male Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen

Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH, and Maddie & Tae

Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH, and Maddie & Tae Group of the Year: Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and The Cadillac Three

Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and The Cadillac Three New Female Artist of the Year: Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose, Caitlyn Smith, and Lainey Wilson

Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose, Caitlyn Smith, and Lainey Wilson New Male Artist of the Year: HARDY, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd, Parker McCollum, and Elvie Shane

Find the full list here.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on .