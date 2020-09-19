How to Watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Live Online

The 72nd Primetime Emmys are back for yet another installment. As with many events that have had to go on even though the pandemic is still at large, producers of the show have had to be innovative.

How to Watch the 72nd Primetime Emmys

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

TV: ABC

This year’s Emmys are taking place virtually, with attendees making appearances from across the country and perhaps even across the globe. The 2020 Primetime Emmys take place this Sunday and will be broadcast on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

With the format of the show bound to be different because it’s happening virtually, it’s good to have a familiar face at the helm. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host of the night for the third time and the funnyman has already prepped viewers for an unconventional night.

“I know everyone will get crazy when I say this, but this will probably be the lowest-rated Emmys of all time. I would bet almost anything on it. Of course it will,” he told Deadline. “It doesn’t mean there aren’t still going to be a lot of people watching…I just think there is so much competition. There are so many other things to watch. There’s so much great stuff on TV. I don’t think it has anything to do with anything other than that…”

HBO’s “Watchmen” leads the pack with a staggering 26 nominations this year, including a nod in the Outstanding Limited Series category. Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” also managed to snag a spot in the major categories, with a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. One of the biggest snubs of this go-round was Hulu’s “Normal People.” The wildly popular show only walked away with four nods, despite being one of the biggest breakout shows of the year.

