How to Watch the ‘911’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Things are about to get dangerous as FOX's often over-the-top drama series "911" returns tonight. Featuring first responders dealing with increasingly life-threatening situations, the series is set to return for its sixth season on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Not only does the premiere put an entire stadium of people in danger, but there are always unforeseen twists and turns when emergencies strike.

How to Watch “911” Season 6 Premiere

When : Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

: Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. TV : FOX

New episodes of “911” are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on FOX and all previous seasons are available to binge now.

About the “911” sixth season premiere

The new season starts with something of a bang as a large crowd attends what appears to be a soccer match. But then the large shadow of a blimp begins to overwhelm the stadium, followed by fireworks and explosions. As Los Angeles’ first responders rush to aid citizens in yet another unbelievable disaster, you never know what could be waiting around the corner as the show has dealt with earthquakes, fires, tsunamis, and even escaped giraffes.

The series stars a large cast of recognizable actors, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Connie Britton, and Rockmund Dunbar. Like most shows of its kind, the show deals both with the characters at work and navigating their personal lives.

After a particularly harrowing fifth season, the show has promised more fun — somewhat ridiculous — adventures for the crew this season.

How to Stream the “911” sixth season premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the "911" sixth season premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

