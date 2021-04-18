 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

Coming to you this year from Nashville, it’s the biggest country music event of the year: The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. If you’ve spent the past months listening to new hits “Bluebird,” “Starting Over,” and “One Night Standards,” it’s time to see who’s taking home the gold for what song, and what category. Tune in to CBS on Sunday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. CT or stream the event with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘2021 Academy of Country Music Awards’

As with many other large live events, last year’s ACM awards were sadly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, the Academy was forced to postpone the show, and after an exhaustive nationwide search, the event was moved the three iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. 2021 marks the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and will be again co-hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

This year’s nominees include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, with Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert competing for the female counterpart. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will also be competing for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist respectively. The show airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) Sunday, April 18, or can be viewed live and on demand with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Preview of 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees

