How to Watch the ACC Men’s Basketball Championship Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket is set! Led by Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and defending champs Virginia, the ACC descends on Greensboro, NC to see who will earn a guaranteed entry into the NCAA Tournament. The field of 14 tips off on Tuesday, March 9 on the ACC Network, with the rest of the action appearing on ESPN and ESPN2.
- When: Starts Tuesday, March 9 and continues until Saturday, March 13
- TV: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2
- Stream: You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The full list of games, including where to watch, is below:
Tuesday, March 9
First Round
2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami (ACC Network)
4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College (ACC Network)
7 p.m. – No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ACC Network)
Wednesday, March 10
Second Round
Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State (ACC Network)
2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner (ACC Network)
6:30 p.m. – No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner (ACC Network)
9 p.m. – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner (ACC Network)
Thursday, March 11
Quarterfinals
Noon – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. – No. 2 Florida State vs. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
9 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
Friday, March 12
Semifinals
6:30 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
Saturday, March 13
Championship
8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)
