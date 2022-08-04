How to Watch the ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Since 2016, Prime Video has streamed “All or Nothing,” a sports docuseries that follows different sports teams during the season. Past seasons have covered teams in the NFL, NHL, the English Premier League, and elsewhere, and this year the series will once again follow an EPL club as it turns the cameras on Arsenal. “All or Nothing: Arsenal” will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Prime Video, and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch The “All or Nothing: Arsenal” premiere

About “All or Nothing: Arsenal”

The eight-episode Arsenal docuseries will stream on three consecutive Thursdays, with the first three episodes arriving on Aug. 4, the next three on Aug. 11, and the final two on Aug. 18. The series will follow the club’s 2021-22 season, in which the Gunners finished fifth in the League, competing for a Champions League spot until the end before ultimately falling short.

Arsenal was managed in 2021-22 by Mikel Arteta, with such key players as Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pépé, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Eddie Nketiah, and then-captain Alexandre Lacazette. Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Jordan Peele’s films “Get Out” and “Nope, a London native, and a lifelong Arsenal fan, will narrate the series

This is the third “All or Nothing” season to feature an English Premier League club, after Manchester City in 2018 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “All or Nothing: Arsenal” on Prime Video?

