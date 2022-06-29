How to Watch the ‘All Star Shore’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“All Star Shore” is an all-new reality TV series debuting exclusively on Paramount+ this week. The competition is intense as the cast goes head-to-head in a series of party challenges, and promises a big twist. Don’t miss any of the exciting action when the series premieres on Wednesday, June 29. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the ‘All Star Shore’ Premiere

About ‘All Star Shore’

“All Star Shore” features a cast of 14 reality TV stars from a variety of different shows. You will see celebs from “Jersey Shore,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” and more. While soaking up the sun at the shore house in the Canary Islands, the stars will go participate in games, like “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found.” A cash prize is up for grabs and the competition is hot.

Be sure to tune in and root for your favorite reality TV star to take home the money and a new title as the “All Star Shore” champion.

All Star Shore June 29, 2022 14 of the world's biggest reality superstars from some of television's most iconic series – "Jersey Shore," "Love Is Blind," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Geordie Shore," "Acapulco Shore," "Rio Shore," and "Bachelor in Paradise" – come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands, to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.

The following reality TV personalities appear on “All Star Shore”:

