How to Watch the ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 32 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

“The Amazing Race” season 32 premiere comes on tonight, five months after its originally slated date. As with plenty of other shows, the competition series was shutdown back in March as COVID-19 swept the world. Now, the show is back and offering viewers the intense high stakes they have grown to love. “The Amazing Race” premieres today on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ‘Amazing Race’ Season 32 Premiere

Eleven new teams enter the race for their chance at the $1 million cash prize. The teams will go around the globe, first starting at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the traveling to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. On their route are stops in France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and more.

“Elise and I created ‘The Amazing Race’ 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences’ living rooms in an exciting way,” Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer said in a statement. “This year has been a challenge for everyone and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers’ wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!”

As always, this year’s teams are comprised of a variety of pairings, from siblings, to married couples as well as couples that are merely dating. Pro-volley ball players, pro-NFL players and pro-hurdlers are also in the mix for a season that is sure to offer the nail-biting entertainment the show is known for.

How to Stream the Season 32 Premiere of ‘The Amazing Race’ Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

You can stream the first season premiere of “The Amazing Race” live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the CBS mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

All Live TV Streaming Options