How to Watch ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Amber Ruffin was a breakout in the early days of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — especially her participation in the “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segment — and was later a breakout once again in the early days of Peacock with her comedy, talk, and variety show “The Amber Ruffin Show.” Now, the series is set to return for a third season with five episodes beginning on Friday, Sept. 30, once again on Peacock. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “The Amber Ruffin Show” Season 3 Premiere

About “The Amber Ruffin Show” Season 3 Premiere

The new season of Ruffin’s show will have five episodes, set to arrive on Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, Nov. 11, and Dec. 16. The season will feature topical humor, sketches, songs, and guests, and will be “bigger and better than ever,” Ruffin promises in the new season’s trailer. Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have been announced as the first guests for the new season and other guests will be named at a later date.

The Amber Ruffin Show

September 25, 2020

Amber showcases her signature smart-and-silly take on the news of the week, responding to it all with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.

Not only did Ruffin first come to prominence on Seth Meyers’ late-night show, but Meyers is an executive producer, and Ruffin’s show even tapes in the same studio in 30 Rockefeller Plaza as “Late Night” does. The first two seasons of the series remain available on Peacock. The first, which debuted in 2020, had nine episodes and the second, in 2021, had 10, even getting a run on NBC.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Amber Ruffin Show” Season 3 premiere on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

    For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

Season 3 preview of "The Amber Ruffin Show"

