How to Watch the ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
It’s time to huddle under the covers with your trusty flashlight! “American Horror Stories,” the hit anthology series from Hulu, returns for its second season. Filled with eight episodes of terror, this spinoff series delves deep into the macabre featuring brand new tales and the chance to revisit some old ones as well! The new season is streaming now, so don’t forget to check under the bed before you watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘American Horror Stories’
- When: Available Now
- How: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘American Horror Stories’
An anthology program ready to chill your bones, “American Horror Stories” is the spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s modern horror classic series. Each week brings new tales exploring some of the most common myths and legends of the genre. The previous installment introduced viewers to fresh frights while also bringing them back to the infamous Murder House. Season 2 promises to bring freakish dolls, serial killers, and demons into the mix, which shouldn’t be surprising to fans of the original “American Horror Story” series.
American Horror Stories
An anthology series of stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore.
Stars to look out for this installment include Alicia Silverstone (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”), Bella Thorne (“The Babysitter”) and Quvenzhané Wallis (“Annie”). The release schedule for ‘American Horror Stories’ Installment 2 is as follows:
|#
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|“Dollhouse”[14]
|July 21, 2022
|2
|“Necro”
|July 28, 2022
|3
|“Aura”
|August 4, 2022
|4
|“Drive”
|August 11, 2022
|5
|“Bloody Mary”
|August 18, 2022
|6
|“Facelift”
|August 25, 2022
|7
|“Milkmaids”
|September 1, 2022
|8
|“Lake”
|September 8, 2022
Can You Stream ‘American Horror Stories’ for Free?
New subscribers can watch the second season with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Current subscribers can watch the premiere Thursday, July 21, and additional episodes each subsequent Thursday.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘American Horror Story’ on Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.