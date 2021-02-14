 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch the ‘American Idol’ 2021 Season Premiere Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

Julian Larach

The iconic career-making competition series American Idol is embarking on its twentieth season after two decades of providing the world with exceptional entertainment.

How to Stream ‘American Idol’

The judges are the same fan-favorite trio since 2016: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Showrunner Trish Kinane says “their chemistry is undeniable.” Of course, Ryan Seacrest will be energetically hosting as he’s been doing since the show’s birth and traversing the country to find the next stand-out voices.

“Idol” was completely remote last season, but on Valentine’s Day, it will once again be live. The show’s producers began hunting for the next big singer through virtual auditions back in August. Once a contestant received three green lights, they were moved on to sing in front of the judges.

If you have already seen commercials for the upcoming season, you may know that Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway (advisor to former President Trump), will be a contestant this year. Claudia is notorious on social media for being outspoken against her parents’ political views, but will she be known for her voice as well and get a golden ticket to Hollywood?

How to Stream the 2021 Season Premiere of ‘American Idol’

You can stream the season premiere of “American Idol” live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the ABC mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

We’re fired up to see what the vocalists bring to the table this year.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

American Idol Returns for a New Season

American Idol

June 11, 2002

Each year, hopeful singers from all over the country audition to be part of one of the biggest shows in American television history. Who will become the new American Idol?

