How to Watch the ‘American Idol’ 2021 Season Premiere Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android
The iconic career-making competition series American Idol is embarking on its twentieth season after two decades of providing the world with exceptional entertainment.
How to Stream ‘American Idol’
- When: Sunday, February 14 at 8pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The judges are the same fan-favorite trio since 2016: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Showrunner Trish Kinane says “their chemistry is undeniable.” Of course, Ryan Seacrest will be energetically hosting as he’s been doing since the show’s birth and traversing the country to find the next stand-out voices.
“Idol” was completely remote last season, but on Valentine’s Day, it will once again be live. The show’s producers began hunting for the next big singer through virtual auditions back in August. Once a contestant received three green lights, they were moved on to sing in front of the judges.
If you have already seen commercials for the upcoming season, you may know that Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway (advisor to former President Trump), will be a contestant this year. Claudia is notorious on social media for being outspoken against her parents’ political views, but will she be known for her voice as well and get a golden ticket to Hollywood?
How to Stream the 2021 Season Premiere of ‘American Idol’
You can stream the season premiere of “American Idol” live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the ABC mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site.
We’re fired up to see what the vocalists bring to the table this year.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
American Idol Returns for a New Season
American Idol
Each year, hopeful singers from all over the country audition to be part of one of the biggest shows in American television history. Who will become the new American Idol?