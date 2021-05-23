How to Watch the ‘American Idol’ Season Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 23

It’s time for an “American Idol” winner to be crowned! During last week’s episode, Casey Bishop went home, leaving finalists Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, and Willie Spence with one final chance to win over America and win it all. The 3-hour season 19 finale airs Sunday, May 23. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “American Idol” Season Finale

When: Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

TV: ABC

The season finale episode will be filled with talent and is set to include performances by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Other performers include Alessia Cara, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy, Leona Lewis, and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. As usual, the contestants will join these stars for some of the songs.

“Billboard” received an exclusive look at the songs to be performed during the finale. The finale will include a “Hometown Song,” a judge’s pick, and a favorite moment from the show so far.

Kinstler’s performances will include:

“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

“All By Myself” by Celine Dion.

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Beckham will sing:

“Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton

“Blackbird” by The Beatles

“Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Spence is ready to blow the audience away with:

“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

“Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles

“Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

It’s sure to be an entertaining finale with so many amazing voices taking the stage. Don’t forget to tune in to see which of these talented contestants walks away with the crown!

