 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC

How to Watch the ‘American Idol’ Season Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 23

Aubrey Meister

It’s time for an “American Idol” winner to be crowned! During last week’s episode, Casey Bishop went home, leaving finalists Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, and Willie Spence with one final chance to win over America and win it all. The 3-hour season 19 finale airs Sunday, May 23. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “American Idol” Season Finale

The season finale episode will be filled with talent and is set to include performances by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Other performers include Alessia Cara, Chaka Khan, Fall Out Boy, Leona Lewis, and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. As usual, the contestants will join these stars for some of the songs.

“Billboard” received an exclusive look at the songs to be performed during the finale. The finale will include a “Hometown Song,” a judge’s pick, and a favorite moment from the show so far.

Kinstler’s performances will include:

  • “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston
  • “All By Myself” by Celine Dion.
  • “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Beckham will sing:

  • “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton
  • “Blackbird” by The Beatles
  • “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Spence is ready to blow the audience away with:

  • “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
  • “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles
  • “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

It’s sure to be an entertaining finale with so many amazing voices taking the stage. Don’t forget to tune in to see which of these talented contestants walks away with the crown!

How to Stream “American Idol” Season Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “American Idol” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Grace Kinstler & Willie Spence's Duet

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.