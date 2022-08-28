How to Watch the ‘Animal Kingdom’ Series Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

TNT cult favorite “Animal Kingdom” is set to end its six-year run this weekend. Based on an Australian film of the same name, the series debuted in 2016 and follows the criminal enterprise of the dysfunctional Cody family. One of the last scripted shows to air on TNT after new Warner Bros. Discovery executives completely transition the channel away from original programming, “Animal Kingdom” will air the 13th episode of its sixth season and final season on Sunday, Aug. 28. at 9 p.m. ET. Don’t miss any of the high-stakes action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Animal Kingdom” Series Finale

When : Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET

: Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET TV : TNT

: TNT

About the “Animal Kingdom” Series Finale

On Sunday, Aug. 28, “Animal Kingdom” will air its 75th episode over the course of its six-season run. During that time, it has amassed a devoted and passionate audience that has fallen for the soapy underworld dealings of one of the most inappropriate families in basic cable history.

In “Fubar,” the series finale episode, Cody boys J, Craig, and Deran plan to hijack a prison transport in order to spring eldest Cody son Pope. The episode’s logline hints that Pope “commits a sin that destroyed the family.”

Animal Kingdom June 14, 2016 17-year-old Joshua “J” Cody moves in with his freewheeling relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose. Headed by boot-tough matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody and her right-hand Baz, who runs the business and calls the shots, the clan also consists of Pope, the oldest and most dangerous of the Cody boys; Craig, the tough and fearless middle son; and Deran, the troubled, suspicious “baby” of the family.

At the end of the penultimate episode, Craig is planning to flee the country with fiancée Renn and baby boy Nick. Deran is looking to do the same as his brother while hoping to find happiness with the one who got away Adrian. Craig and Deran’s nephew J is looking to get a bit of revenge with the help of his new girlfriend Penny.

“Animal Kingdom” will be one of the last original scripted series to air original episodes on TNT, with Warner Bros. Discovery moving away from such development on the former Turner networks.

How to Stream the “Animal Kingdom” Series Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Animal Kingdom” series finale using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

