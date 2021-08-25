 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Archer’ Season 12 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

It’s time to once again enter the Danger Zone! The spy with the world’s greatest track record (or at least the largest ego) is back to rampage for a twelfth season of Archer. Get ready for the all-star cast to lay down some suppressive fire of jokes, walk through bug-infested jungles, and chill out with an adorable baby gorilla. Catch the world-saving premiere on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 pm ET on FXX. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Archer’ Season 12 Premiere

About Archer

Much has changed since complaining about ants back in the early days of Season One. From the United States to Russia to the Amazon to space and more, Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) has been just about everywhere. He’s also gone from superspy to drug dealer to father. After awakening from his coma in Season 11, he and the rest of the gang are off to face a new threat: The International Intelligence Agency. The IIA is a large group, far more powerful than what’s left of Sterling Archer’s band, but they don’t have his style, and they certainly can’t compete with his closet of vintage cashmere sweaters. They probably can’t outdrink him, either.

Season 12 will feature a number of guest stars, including Bruce Cambell, Pamela Adlon, Eric André, and Harvey Guillén. While there hasn’t been footage shown of Archer’s pre-school daughter A.J. (Kimberly Woods), hopefully she makes a comeback as well. On a sadder note, this is also the last season we’ll be getting Queen of Shade, Malory Archer. Actress Jessica Walter, who voices Malory, died in March 2020, but reportedly has lines recorded for the season. It’ll be bittersweet to see her character again, but true to character, she’s not going down without leaving us a few zingers. The premiere airs on August 25 on FXX.

How to Stream Archer Season 12 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Archer live on FXX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FXX--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FXX + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FXX + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FXX + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: FXX

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FXX + 30 Top Cable Channels

